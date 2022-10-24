Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scranton sets $3M in ARPA aid, supports iconic business
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton awarded financial aid to a local iconic business Monday and announced plans to provide up to $3 million to small business owners through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was joined by State Representative Matt Cartwright, members from Senator Bob Casey’s Office, […]
Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
Tamaqua train station recognized by USPS
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Trains have been pulling into the Tamaqua train station since 1875. "More than 40 passenger trains stopped here. So, in front of the station where you see one track today, there were four tracks across here," said Dale Freudenberger, president of the Tamaqua Historical Society. This...
CosmoProf informs state it will lay off 57 people at distribution center
A distribution center in Schuylkill County is closing. Beauty supply retailer, CosmoProf has informed the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that its distribution center at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norweigian Township near Pottsville is closing. The company said in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice...
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
Geisinger hosts 3rd annual ‘Hiring Day’ event
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good opportunity for those looking for a new career in the medical field. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville hosted a ‘Hiring Day.’ Dozens of job seekers and employers filled the Pine Barn Inn in Danville for Geisinger Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Hiring Day. This was one of four locations […]
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
Questions about mail-in ballots, early voting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy couple of weeks inside Monroe County's Election and Voter Registration office in Stroudsburg. Election officials are handling mail-in ballots daily and answering questions voters have. Many of them are about early voting. "There are no machines at polling places. That's the call...
Voters seeking some clarity after Fetterman, Oz debate
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Politics is never an easy topic to talk about with strangers on the street, but Newswatch 16 found some throughout Luzerne County who were willing to discuss Tuesday night's Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I watched it because I...
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
Former VP Pence visits in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Luzerne County. Pence was campaigning for 9th District Congressman Dan Meuser at a restaurant near Wilkes-Barre. Fellow republican Jim Bognet was also in attendance; he's the republican candidate for congress in the 8th district. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County
WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
anash.org
Kingston Community Celebrates in Unison
The entire Lubavitcher community of Kingston, PA, joined together for a grand Hakhel Simchas Beis Hashoeva with special activities for children and live music. The entire Lubavitcher community of Kingston, PA, joined together for a grand Hakhel Simchas Beis Hashoeva with special activities for children and live music. Hundreds joined...
Sentence given for Scranton bank robber
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
Frances Willard parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District are making their voices heard, pending the approval of the area's financial recovery plan. A meeting at West Scranton Intermediate School is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m., for parents to express their take on the consolidation plan.
pikecountycourier.com
New Worker Crisis Fund in Wayne County
A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.
New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy
MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0