Scranton, PA

WBRE

Scranton sets $3M in ARPA aid, supports iconic business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton awarded financial aid to a local iconic business Monday and announced plans to provide up to $3 million to small business owners through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was joined by State Representative Matt Cartwright, members from Senator Bob Casey’s Office, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua train station recognized by USPS

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Trains have been pulling into the Tamaqua train station since 1875. "More than 40 passenger trains stopped here. So, in front of the station where you see one track today, there were four tracks across here," said Dale Freudenberger, president of the Tamaqua Historical Society. This...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Geisinger hosts 3rd annual ‘Hiring Day’ event

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good opportunity for those looking for a new career in the medical field. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville hosted a ‘Hiring Day.’ Dozens of job seekers and employers filled the Pine Barn Inn in Danville for Geisinger Medical Center’s 3rd Annual Hiring Day. This was one of four locations […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Questions about mail-in ballots, early voting

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy couple of weeks inside Monroe County's Election and Voter Registration office in Stroudsburg. Election officials are handling mail-in ballots daily and answering questions voters have. Many of them are about early voting. "There are no machines at polling places. That's the call...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former VP Pence visits in Luzerne County

PLAINS, Pa. — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Luzerne County. Pence was campaigning for 9th District Congressman Dan Meuser at a restaurant near Wilkes-Barre. Fellow republican Jim Bognet was also in attendance; he's the republican candidate for congress in the 8th district. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County

WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, is hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
anash.org

Kingston Community Celebrates in Unison

The entire Lubavitcher community of Kingston, PA, joined together for a grand Hakhel Simchas Beis Hashoeva with special activities for children and live music. The entire Lubavitcher community of Kingston, PA, joined together for a grand Hakhel Simchas Beis Hashoeva with special activities for children and live music. Hundreds joined...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentence given for Scranton bank robber

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed

The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
SCRANTON, PA
pikecountycourier.com

New Worker Crisis Fund in Wayne County

A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy

MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
MUNCY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch

When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

