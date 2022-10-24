Halle Berry is Bare-Faced & Glowing in Romantic Selfie With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are as cute as ever – and their latest selfie proves it!

Together since 2020, the couple posted a new romantic selfie on Oct. 24 and we’re loving their love! In the picture, Hunt is wearing a plain black T-shirt and beige bucket hat while Berry is rocking a casual grey shirt and leaning her face against his. Berry’s makeup-free face and blonde curly bangs are also the star of show.

Berry captioned the sweet photo with a purple emoji.

Back in August, Hunt celebrated Berry’s birthday by posting a series of videos and photos of her with the super sweet caption, “hi, baby. it’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops 🫵🏽👅, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got.”

In the carousel, Hunt posted silly filtered photos of Berry rocking a fake mustache , followed by shots of her showing off her gorgeous red carpet looks .

Berry and Hunt have been known to give fans updates here and there about how in love they are with one another.

In an interview with AARP earlier this year, Berry opened up a little more about their relationship and how incredible it is, saying, “I have this new amazing love in my life. Because of COVID , we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved.”

She added, “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.” Talk about match made in heaven, right?

Before you go, click here to see Halle Berry’s best red carpet photos over the years.

