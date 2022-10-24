Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 9)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

FOOTBALL

Spencer Aland, Meridian: Returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble that set up another score in a 35-0 win vs. Eagle in the 5A SIC championship game .

Cole Luekenga, Kuna: Finished 29-for-40 for 294 yards and three TDs as the Kavemen rallied to beat Middleton 22-21 for a 5A playoff berth.

Dallin Van Gieson, Mountain View: Ran for 195 yards and three TDs in a 52-7 win vs. Capital to clinch a 5A playoff berth.

Dante Avjian, Nampa: Ran for 104 yards and two TDs in a 24-14 win vs. Centennial .

Art Williams, Rocky Mountain: Needed just 12 carries to run for 129 yards and three TDs in a 50-20 win vs. Borah .

Kade Martin, Owyhee: Went 12-for-15 for 205 yards and three TDs to clinch a 5A state playoff berth in a 48-7 win vs. Timberline .

Ry Fullerton, Emmett: Ran for 211 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 51-13 win vs. Ridgevue .

Hayden Farner, Vallivue: Ran for 195 yards and three TDs, and threw for another touchdown in a 38-29 win vs. Boise .

Brock Spencer, Weiser: Had 120 total yards and a touchdown on 15 offensive touches in a 24-0 win vs. Fruitland .

Luke Henry, Homedale: Grabbed three interceptions as the Trojans posted their fourth shutout of the season in a 49-0 win vs. McCall-Donnelly .

Ryan Golenor, Cole Valley Christian: Racked up 245 total yards and five TDs on just 14 offensive touches in a 41-8 win vs. New Plymouth .

Gabe Shaffer, Melba: Ran for 281 yards and four TDs as the Mustangs clinched the 2A WIC title with a 43-28 win vs. Nampa Christian .

Carter Woodland, Notus: Ran for 70 yards and two TDs, returned a punt 70 yards for a score and had a 55-yard, pick-six interception in a 60-0 win vs. Rimrock to clinch the 1A Division I WIC title.