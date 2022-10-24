ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Vote for the Treasure Valley football player of the week (Week 9)

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman football player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

[Related: Boys, girls soccer players of the week | Volleyball player of the week ]

FOOTBALL

Spencer Aland, Meridian: Returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble that set up another score in a 35-0 win vs. Eagle in the 5A SIC championship game .

Cole Luekenga, Kuna: Finished 29-for-40 for 294 yards and three TDs as the Kavemen rallied to beat Middleton 22-21 for a 5A playoff berth.

Dallin Van Gieson, Mountain View: Ran for 195 yards and three TDs in a 52-7 win vs. Capital to clinch a 5A playoff berth.

Dante Avjian, Nampa: Ran for 104 yards and two TDs in a 24-14 win vs. Centennial .

Art Williams, Rocky Mountain: Needed just 12 carries to run for 129 yards and three TDs in a 50-20 win vs. Borah .

Kade Martin, Owyhee: Went 12-for-15 for 205 yards and three TDs to clinch a 5A state playoff berth in a 48-7 win vs. Timberline .

Ry Fullerton, Emmett: Ran for 211 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 51-13 win vs. Ridgevue .

Hayden Farner, Vallivue: Ran for 195 yards and three TDs, and threw for another touchdown in a 38-29 win vs. Boise .

Brock Spencer, Weiser: Had 120 total yards and a touchdown on 15 offensive touches in a 24-0 win vs. Fruitland .

Luke Henry, Homedale: Grabbed three interceptions as the Trojans posted their fourth shutout of the season in a 49-0 win vs. McCall-Donnelly .

Ryan Golenor, Cole Valley Christian: Racked up 245 total yards and five TDs on just 14 offensive touches in a 41-8 win vs. New Plymouth .

Gabe Shaffer, Melba: Ran for 281 yards and four TDs as the Mustangs clinched the 2A WIC title with a 43-28 win vs. Nampa Christian .

Carter Woodland, Notus: Ran for 70 yards and two TDs, returned a punt 70 yards for a score and had a 55-yard, pick-six interception in a 60-0 win vs. Rimrock to clinch the 1A Division I WIC title.

Comments / 0

Related
idahoednews.org

Celebrating successes: Idaho’s ISAT high performers in Top 10 lists

While Idaho’s average math and ELA ISAT scores did not meet state goals, certain schools and districts have far surpassed those benchmarks. Top 10 lists allow those schools and districts a moment in the spotlight to celebrate their successes. But schools, districts, and charters are so different that comparisons...
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint Reader

Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson

Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
SANDPOINT, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
246
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy