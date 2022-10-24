Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Milton City Council puts alcohol code to rest, for now
MILTON, Ga. — After months of debate over manufacturing limitations, the Milton City Council voted Oct. 17 to a set of caps on the amount of alcohol local microbreweries, microdistilleries and brewpubs can produce each year. The 4-3 vote cemented a key element of the city’s alcohol regulations and...
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from City of Stockbridge
The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
Cobb corrects ballot errors during early voting
Some Cobb County voters received the wrong ballots during the first week of advanced voting, affecting the school board ...
WMAZ
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb school board candidate Pozniak denies Rep. Ehrhart’s claim about school property tax
Post 4 school board candidate Catherine Pozniak has responded to state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s (R-west Cobb) demand that Solicitor General Barry Morgan prosecute her for fraudulently claiming the senior property tax exemption in 2021. Pozniak’s father died at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was eligible for the...
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design code
Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard. A zoning ordinance amendment for building design review guidelines has been discussed in the past few City Council meetings by members of the Department of Planning and Zoning.
cobbcountycourier.com
Redistricting error creating confusion in Post 4 Cobb school board race
Voters said they were frustrated at the polls this week when they tried to vote for the Post 4 Cobb school board race between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democrat Catherine Pozniak, but the race did not appear on the ballot. According to officials, more than 1,100 voters were incorrectly...
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
The Citizen Online
It’s a mistake, not voter suppression, says Board of Elections member
The October 24th opinion piece titled “Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?” is a piece of misinformation. Whether by omission or commission the author seems more interested in inflaming passion than fully reporting. A quick fact checking with the Fayette Election division did...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta’s historic William Root House recognized for its use of interative touchscreen technology
Marietta’s historic William Root House Museum & Garden was recognized by the American Alliance of Museums‘ Center for the Future of Museums (CFM) for its use of touchscreen technology. The CFM became aware of the interactive touchscreen experience at the William Root House, and asked Cobb Landmarks Executive...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Neighbors split on ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalk
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has given the red light to diagonal crosswalks at a downtown intersection, citing lengthy traffic backups that pose a safety risk for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The design, known as a pedestrian scramble, allows walkers to cross an...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Morning gridlock when police activity adds to construction delays on I-285
The Thursday morning commute saw intense delays all along the top end of the Perimeter after a police investigation closed a major exit ramp in Sandy Springs.
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
PHOTOS: Confederate memorials in metro Atlanta
Some of the memorials to the Confederacy and its leaders found in metro Atlanta's public (and some private) spaces
