Smyrna, GA

Milton City Council puts alcohol code to rest, for now

MILTON, Ga. — After months of debate over manufacturing limitations, the Milton City Council voted Oct. 17 to a set of caps on the amount of alcohol local microbreweries, microdistilleries and brewpubs can produce each year. The 4-3 vote cemented a key element of the city’s alcohol regulations and...
MILTON, GA
Updates from City of Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Redistricting error creating confusion in Post 4 Cobb school board race

Voters said they were frustrated at the polls this week when they tried to vote for the Post 4 Cobb school board race between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democrat Catherine Pozniak, but the race did not appear on the ballot. According to officials, more than 1,100 voters were incorrectly...
COBB COUNTY, GA
It’s a mistake, not voter suppression, says Board of Elections member

The October 24th opinion piece titled “Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?” is a piece of misinformation. Whether by omission or commission the author seems more interested in inflaming passion than fully reporting. A quick fact checking with the Fayette Election division did...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

