Northampton, MA

Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton

By Heath Kalb, Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.

Rally held at Northampton City Hall for Yes to Question 4

According to a news release from AllSport Arena, after 23 years the original owners decided to retire and found new owners that would continue Allsport’s commitment to providing healthy, indoor activities for local residents all winter long. Two local families and four residents purchased the business together in July 2021 and provided programming to thousands of adults and youth.

Located at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton, the facility offers leagues for soccer, dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, lacrosse, and field hockey for all ages. Expanded programming will include after school programs: Volleyball clinics, lacrosse leagues and more offerings for women to get involved.

The facility has nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor space and four turf fields that are suitable for a variety of sports and activities. The transformation from horse arena to a four-court sports arena takes place all October and is set to be open Halloween night.

“It’s a sports arena a place for folks to come in during the winter ya know burn some calories and have some fun,” said owner Jeff Mackler.

Mackler told 22News that himself and the other new owners put a lot of investment into making the space cleaner and safer. It is currently being transformed from its use as a horse arena during the summer to accommodate four sports fields. The first opening week will be the first week of November.

