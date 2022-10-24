ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rtands.com

MBTA Orange Line still facing speed restrictions

RT&S reported on Oct. 10 that data from TransitMatters, a transit advocacy agency, indicated speeds were slower than before the shutdown occurred. Looks like speed restrictions will last into December. You can read the RT&S report here. News reports indicate that MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told Sen. Ed Markey...
BOSTON, MA
Construction update on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

RT&S has reported extensively on the progress of the Metrolinx Eglinton project over the past couple of years. Here's the latest report from the agency. We talk a lot about tunnelling. But that’s because there has been a lot to talk about, given the progress that’s been made since tunnelling...
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Largest CREATE rail project now in motion

Officials broke ground on Oct. 25 on the largest CREATE project to date, The Forest Hill Flyover (P3), at CSX Forest Hill Railroad Yard. The groundbreaking also kicked off construction of the 71st Street Grade Separation (GS19) project, which will eliminate an existing grade crossing of the CSX railroad with 71st Street, improving safety and convenience for community members including pedestrians, bicyclists, and local drivers. These projects also are the first two components out of four major projects that will be implemented as part of the 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project (75th St. CIP).
Brightline continues high-speed testing on Orlando line

Brightline is continuing high-speed testing on its new line to Orlando. Here are some details from their press release. Brightline will continue critical work on its Orlando extension with train testing in northern Brevard County that will see trains travel up to 79 mph over the next week and increase to 110 mph in.
ORLANDO, FL

