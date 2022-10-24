Read full article on original website
rtands.com
L.A. Metro halts Purple Line subway work: ‘Things need to change for the better now’
A long line of worker injuries has forced L.A. Metro to stuff a gauze in one of the main arteries of the Purple Line subway project. All work has been stopped on the second phase of the extension work under Wilshire Boulevard due to a number of accidents and ongoing safety concerns.
rtands.com
MBTA Orange Line still facing speed restrictions
RT&S reported on Oct. 10 that data from TransitMatters, a transit advocacy agency, indicated speeds were slower than before the shutdown occurred. Looks like speed restrictions will last into December. You can read the RT&S report here. News reports indicate that MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told Sen. Ed Markey...
rtands.com
Construction update on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
RT&S has reported extensively on the progress of the Metrolinx Eglinton project over the past couple of years. Here's the latest report from the agency. We talk a lot about tunnelling. But that’s because there has been a lot to talk about, given the progress that’s been made since tunnelling...
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
rtands.com
Largest CREATE rail project now in motion
Officials broke ground on Oct. 25 on the largest CREATE project to date, The Forest Hill Flyover (P3), at CSX Forest Hill Railroad Yard. The groundbreaking also kicked off construction of the 71st Street Grade Separation (GS19) project, which will eliminate an existing grade crossing of the CSX railroad with 71st Street, improving safety and convenience for community members including pedestrians, bicyclists, and local drivers. These projects also are the first two components out of four major projects that will be implemented as part of the 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project (75th St. CIP).
rtands.com
Brightline continues high-speed testing on Orlando line
Brightline is continuing high-speed testing on its new line to Orlando. Here are some details from their press release. Brightline will continue critical work on its Orlando extension with train testing in northern Brevard County that will see trains travel up to 79 mph over the next week and increase to 110 mph in.
rtands.com
Lack of stability, volatility force Calif. high-speed rail authority to hit reset button
After careful consideration and given the current economic climate, supply chain challenges, and 40-year high inflation, the California High-Speed Rail Authority has determined it is not in the state’s best interest to extend the time for the track and systems procurement in its current form. In lieu of extending...
