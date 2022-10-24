It took more than two decades to get the ritzy SoHo apartment building at 11 Greene Street off the ground, but the six-story property isn’t out of the woods yet. Arch Companies sued its joint venture partners Perot 11 Greene Investor LLC (an entity which shares an address with ABS Partners) and TDRT 11 Greene Street LLC for allegedly failing to reimburse Arch for the $1.14 million it invested in the 31-unit luxury rental asset, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO