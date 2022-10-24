Read full article on original website
Arch Companies Sues JV Partners in SoHo Apartment Building Dispute
It took more than two decades to get the ritzy SoHo apartment building at 11 Greene Street off the ground, but the six-story property isn’t out of the woods yet. Arch Companies sued its joint venture partners Perot 11 Greene Investor LLC (an entity which shares an address with ABS Partners) and TDRT 11 Greene Street LLC for allegedly failing to reimburse Arch for the $1.14 million it invested in the 31-unit luxury rental asset, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court.
Vornado Had Outsize Role in Penn Station Development, Lawsuit Claims
A lawsuit is trying to throw the Pennsylvania Station megadevelopment off the rails. Community groups and tenants of a building that would be demolished under the project sued Empire State Development (ESD) on Wednesday, accusing ESD of breaking environmental regulations to push the renovation of Penn Station forward. The suit also claims ESD is allowing Vornado Realty Trust, the owner of much of the land slated for development, to improperly influence the redesign’s funding plan.
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Ikea Closing 115K-SF Queens Outpost in December
Ikea plans to close its 115,000-square-foot Queens outpost inside the Rego Center mall in December, less than two years after opening its doors. The Swedish retailer sent an email to customers Wednesday morning notifying them that the store inside Vornado Realty Trust’s three-story shopping center at 96-05 Queens Boulevard would sell its last piece of flat-packed furniture Dec. 3.
Manhattan’s Retail Market Still a Mixed Bag for Most Neighborhoods: Report
Much like dating in New York City, Manhattan’s retail market is full of mixed messages. Asking rents throughout Manhattan’s busy retail corridors dropped in the third quarter compared to the same time last year, while there was less sublease space on the market, according to a new report from JLL.
Parking Operator, Wine Shop Ink Deals at New Mott Haven Apartment Building
A wine shop and parking garage operator have signed leases at 310 Grand Concourse, a new mixed-income residential building in the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx. GC Parking signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease to manage a garage with 102 parking spots for both 310 Grand Concourse and a connected building at 322 Grand Concourse, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $18 a square foot.
Bushwick’s Landmarked Ulmer Brewery Becomes Apartments
The historic, vacant William Ulmer Brewery in Bushwick, Brooklyn, has been the target of a number of development proposals in the last few years — from a new brewery, to office space, to apartments and retail. Architect Jordan Rogove of DXA Studio has shepherded the project through all of...
CPC, HPD and SHF Close $137M Financing for Bronx Affordable Housing Portfolio
A partnership between Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), New York City’s Department of Housing and Preservation (HPD) and Settlement Housing Fund (SHF) have closed the acquisition and construction financing for a 228-unit affordable housing portfolio in the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report. The total development cost is approximately $144...
Scott to Trot: RXR Expands Outside of New York City in Pandemic Pivot
Think of a real estate firm that embodies the energy of New York City — the consummate New Yorker in company form, if you will— and chances are it’s RXR that comes to mind. With CEO and Chairman Scott Rechler at the helm, the company has been...
AIDS Care Centers Take 27K SF in Jamaica, Queens
An AIDS nonprofit organization is moving into a Jamaica, Queens, space formerly occupied by Staples, Commercial Observer has learned. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and an affiliated organization, AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC), signed a 15-year lease for 27,275 square foot at 91-30 Van Wyck Expressway to open one of its centers, according to the landlord brokers.
