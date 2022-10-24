ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IA

Eight people injured in Crawford County accident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrDvZ_0il030EM00

(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

Cari Segebart and three juvenile passengers (ages 16, 16 and 8) were all transported to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Four 17-year-olds in the Honda Pilot, all from Storm Lake, were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash

Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Implements Burning Ban

(Council Bluffs) An open burning ban will be in place for Pottawattamie County immediately. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county. Despite yesterday’s rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, accumulation amounts will yield little to no...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Carbon Company Applies For Permit From IUB To Build

(Sioux City, IA) — A company is filing for a permit from the Iowa Utilities Board to begin building a proposed carbon capture pipeline. The pipeline proposed by Navigator CO2 would stretch across 33 Iowa counties for 13-hundred miles from Illinois to the Dakotas. It would pass through Woodbury County where a landowner is in court challenging the project. The landowner refused to sign off on the company using the land or allow surveyors on the property. Navigator CO2 says the project would cost more than three-billion dollars.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

7th Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground-Results

(Lewis) Cass County Conservation Board has announced the results of the 7th Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground. On Saturday, October 22nd, at Cold Springs Park in Lewis, they had 187 people voting for their favorite site! The first place winner was Site 2, the Dougherty family with the Alien décor; second place winner was Site 7, the Griswold Cub Scout Pack; third place winner was Site 8, the “Marne Crew”.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Christian Nichols Obituary

Funeral Services for 7-year-old Christian Nichols of Harlan will be Wednesday, November, 2nd at 11AM at the Faith Family Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1st from 5PM to 8PM at the church. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County residents encouraged to support Operation Green Light for Veterans November 7-11

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans. Cass County Veterans Affairs Director Mitch Holmes said this a program sponsored by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers has a supporting role in this.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Character Counts Award Presented to SWIPCO on Thursday

(Atlantic) Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Iowa Character Counts presented the Southwest Iowa Planning Council with the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center’s Character Counts 2022 Organization of Character Award on Thursday afternoon at its facility in Atlantic. A secular, non-partisan group founded Character Counts in 1992, teaching school-age...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

DEA Announces the 23rd Take Back Day: October 29th

(Audubon Co) With opioid overdose deaths increasing, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 23rd Take Back Day scheduled for October 29th from 10am – 2pm. At its last Take Back Day in April 2022, DEA collected 360 tons (721,093 pounds) of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in 7,995 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Dispute Over Abandoned Carroll Property Goes To Trial In December

A civil suit between the City of Carroll and the owners of an abandoned apartment building concerning property ownership has been scheduled for the end of this year. The structure at the center of the dispute sits at 408 W. 7th Street and is owned by Pamela and James Nieland of Carroll. According to a petition filed by the City of Carroll in Carroll County District Court, the property has been vacant since 2014. The city notified the owners in June 2019 that the structure did not meet the city’s housing code and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. In January 2021, officials reached an agreement with the owners to have the property habitable no later than March 1, 2022. However, no work was completed at the site before the deadline, and attempts to sell the property were unsuccessful. The matter now heads to the courts to determine ownership. The non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Sole Bid For Carroll County Courthouse Renovations Totals $4.5 Million

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors opened bids yesterday (Monday) for the proposed renovations and HVAC improvements to the courthouse. The board received a single submission for the project from Badding Construction of Carroll with a base bid of $3.984 million, which includes HVAC overhauls and interior office reconfiguration. John Deacy, an architect with SEH Design out of Omaha, Neb., says he is pleased to see the bid come in below their original estimate.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. TR Etomara, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested October 19th for Driving While Revoked and Providing False ID to Law Enforcement. Etomara was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release. Sotonas...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors discuss best route for payment of emergency communication equipment

(Audubon) December 6th is the deadline for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors to decide on a financing option for their new Motorola tower. Bonding, financing through Motorola, and other options are being explored. “The high priority right now is to figure out how to fund that $2.9 million tower and radio upgrade county wide. We can fund it, actually we can finance it through Motorola for about 4.6% interest for ten years. We can bond it today cheaper than that, but the problem is with interest rates rising we might be well above that by the time we got any bonding done. Just trying to grapple with the rising interest rates and figure out how to finance the project.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve second consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca

(Avoca) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the second consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. Matt Wyant is the Director of Planning and Development…. A representative from Van...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Donna Dea Obituary

Donna Eileen Dea was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on November 1, 1942, to Richard W. and Esther M. (Paul) Dea. She grew up on a farm two miles south of Avoca, Iowa and attended Newtown Country School through 7th grade. She participated in vocal music and played clarinet in the band. Donna graduated from Avo-Ha High School with the Bluebird Class of 1960.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy