Eight people injured in Crawford County accident

(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

Cari Segebart and three juvenile passengers (ages 16, 16 and 8) were all transported to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Four 17-year-olds in the Honda Pilot, all from Storm Lake, were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.