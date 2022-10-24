Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
13th annual Taste of Long Beach returns to the city
Serving up more than 20 food and beverage samples, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach has returned. Earlier this evening, the Long Beach Senior Center was packed with food and entertainment. For $40, eventgoers got the chance to taste local restaurants, bid for silent auction items, listen to live music, and network.
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage Resort and Casino donates to local nonprofit organizations
Beau Rivage employees go above and beyond to give back to the community and support local charities. News 25’s Jazell Ladner has more on how much of an impact was made because of their generosity. Make-A-Wish Foundation is one of the ten nonprofit agencies that received a grant fund...
wxxv25.com
MGCCC hosts eighth annual Fall Festival
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Harrison County decided to get the spooky season kicked off a week early with its eighth annual Fall Festival. Candy, games, and spooky sights galore were abundant tonight at the MGCCC Fall Festival. Children and adults of all ages dressed in costumes of all...
wxxv25.com
Halloween events at Beauvoir
Next Monday is Halloween and Beauvoir is hosting a couple of spooky special events. The Southern Paranormal and Anomaly Research Society will be there. Paula Westbrook with the society is in studio with details.
Sea Coast Echo
BOO: Haunted Happenings in Hancock County
The third annual Boo in the Bay parade kicked off the Halloween happenings in Hancock County on Saturday, with thousands of people crowding into Old Town Bay St. Louis to see more than 250 registered jeeps, golf carts, trucks, classic cars and dancers. “I think it went really well,” Gayle...
wxxv25.com
Loaves and Fishes announces new executive director
Loaves and Fishes provides meals to those in need and now with a new executive director. Former volunteer Nina LaGrone accepts the new leadership role with the profit. LaGrone fell in love with volunteering to feed the hungry and stayed consistent with her service for a year. She then wanted...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High yearbook staff earns top honor
Gulfport High’s yearbook staff took home top honors at the Mississippi Scholastic Press Association Conference. The Admirals won ‘best yearbook in the state.’. The yearbook, which is named ‘the voyage’ was themed ‘tessellations,’ an arrangement of shapes closely fitted together in a repeated pattern without overlapping to create one larger picture.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Players of MGCCC presents Antigone
It’s almost time for the Harrison County Players of MGCCC to break a leg!. The MGCCC Harrison County Players are presenting Antigone by Sophocles that will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The performance is the third volume in the story of Oedipus the King and it asks the question...
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
wxxv25.com
Community comes together to remember Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillan
The Lyman Community Center in Gulfport was filled with family, friends, and loved ones attending the funeral of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Tears could be seen across the community center as overwhelming support surrounded Jaheim’s family. With standing room only,...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport alum Cade Crosby wins $1,000 in Punt, Pass, Kick competition
Former Long Beach and Gulfport dual-sport standout Cade Crosby is still putting both baseball and football to good use. After one year with Southern Miss and one year with MGCCC, Crosby is now at Nicholls State for baseball. Following its Saturday scrimmage, the baseball team went to the football tailgate...
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
wxxv25.com
Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured
A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
wxxv25.com
South portion of Beauvoir Road to close Nov. 1
Those who travel Beauvoir Road from U.S. 90 will soon have to adjust their route as the next phase of infrastructure is set to take place, closing the south portion of the roadway. Beginning November 1, Beauvoir Road, from U.S. 90 north to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum’s south gate, will...
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
First game of the high school soccer season for the Gulfport Lady Admirals. They’re hosting Oak Grove. Lady Admirals take this one 2-0.
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WLOX
LIVE: A look ahead of trial for Carl the Rooster murder suspect
It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Carl the Rooster killer found guilty, attorney insists she didn’t do it
When they hit the ice for their first home game on Friday, starting goalie Blake Weyrick will have a secret weapon no other player in the league will have: a Jason Livery face mask. Loved ones say last goodbyes to teen killed in Gulfport shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
WLOX
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM
It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
