Shape Magazine

BGR.com

Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone

Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science

'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
Shape Magazine

How to Do a Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown machine is one of the most popular pieces of equipment in a gym. Here's why the move is ideal for back strength, and how to do the exercise at home.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

