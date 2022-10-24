Read full article on original website
Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone
Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
How to Do a Cossack Squat to Improve Hip Mobility and Lower-Body Strength
With its combo of strength-building and hip-opening benefits, the low-impact cossack squat should be a staple in your fitness routine.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science
'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
TikTokers Are Using Foam Rollers to Do Pilates at Home Without a Reformer
Find out if this really is a good alternative to buying an expensive reformer machine or paying for in-studio classes.
How to Do a Wall Sit
The simple wall sit doesn't require any equipment and will leave your lower-body muscles quivering.
High Levels of BPA Were Found In Sports Bras and Athletic Shirts from Popular Brands
When shopping for water bottles, food storage containers, and cookware, many check the label to make sure these items are BPA-free. But new research shows you might want to pay closer attention to BPA levels in other goods, including workout clothes. The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent legal notices...
These Supportive Insoles Ease My Chronic Knee Pain — Even After 10 Miles of Walking
I’ve tried dozens of shoe inserts, and these are the best at absorbing shock.
Mat Pilates vs. Reformer Pilates: Which One Is Better?
Both types of Pilates strengthen your core and improve posture — but is one superior? Here's what experts say about the benefits of mat vs. reformer Pilates.
How to Do a Lat Pulldown
The lat pulldown machine is one of the most popular pieces of equipment in a gym. Here's why the move is ideal for back strength, and how to do the exercise at home.
