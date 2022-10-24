Read full article on original website
momof3
3d ago
I agree Christopher Columbus wasn’t a wonderful person however we can’t just erase history because once you erase it, that’s when it repeats
Get a grip
3d ago
Stop it already!!! Enough of this BS about "people" being offended!! I, for one, am offended by those that claim to be offended!!! There are serious issues that need to be addressed!!
bruins meat
3d ago
Why don’t they discuss actual problems . Like the crime
Worcester Mayor Joe Petty moves to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty moved to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process during a city council meeting Tuesday and, though the item to appoint Batista was held, it appears he has the necessary votes for the job. Petty motioned to file items at Tuesday night’s meeting that...
Urban League of Springfield receives $450,000 federal earmark for Camp Atwater
REGION — Camp Atwater, the camp that has been a second home for Black children in the Greater Springfield area and across the country since 1921, has received $450,000 in federal dollars to rejuvenate its facilities. This Thursday, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, a Democrat, held two press conferences...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
The Owl Shop on Main Street in Worcester to close; city business since 1946
WORCESTER – With the seconds that a flaming match takes to slowly bring to life the tip of a cigar, the Owl Shop Inc. on Main Street has offered a pause button for customers looking from the tobacco shop’s window into the world hurriedly shoving past City Hall. That image is more than...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
$1M grant received for upgrade at University Park in Worcester
WORCESTER — Standing near Gates Street with University Park behind them, local and state officials announced that the public space would receive a litany of improvements with a $1 million grant the city received from the state and federal government. Improvements will include the installation of a spray park, new playground, newly planted trees, shade structures, a building with bathrooms for those attending the spray park as well as storage space, and accessibility accommodations at all...
‘No one is doing enough’: Wu responds to state urging Boston to do more work at Mass. and Cass
“We have enough data and learnings from our work to know what’s missing — a true commitment to a statewide approach.”. Mayor Michelle Wu is doubling down on her request that state officials step up and follow Boston’s model for addressing the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass after receiving a letter from state defending its contributions and placing the responsibility on the city to do more work in the area.
WCVB
Health officials surprised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's call more state help with 'Mass and Cass' crisis
BOSTON — Nearly half of the 200 supportive housing units Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted as part of the city's response to encampments in the "Mass. and Cass" area were funded by the state, a top Baker administration deputy said while describing the mayor's call for more help from Beacon Hill as "surprising."
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Family Health Center of Worcester admits ‘unforced errors’ contributed to layoffs, closures
A series of unforced errors contributed to the layoffs and site closures at Family Health Center of Worcester, according to Dr. Philip Bolduc. Bolduc identified himself as someone who works at the center during a Worcester City Council Public Health & Human Services subcommittee meeting Thursday.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
These are 10 haunted restaurants you can eat at in Mass. for a good scare
Ever feel like having your dinner with a ghost? Or maybe you’d prefer breakfast with a spirit. Either way, Massachusetts has some notable dining locations across the state that are rumored to be supposedly haunted with some eerie history. Should you ever find yourself brave enough, these are 10...
Springfield Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club looks to draw more people to Connecticut River for recreation, sports
With the sun setting on another successful season, the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is looking toward a bright horizon of growth and the opportunity. But it won’t be sailing into the sunset without a last splash. Before it packs up its rowing sculls and dragon boats to shift to...
Grave Situation in Southie
What is it about Halloween that make cemeteries that much spookier? Maybe it’s the bare tree branches that line them or the fact that night falls so early in late October. It’s the time of year when you call cemeteries graveyards and you wonder – is that place haunted?
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
