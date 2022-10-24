Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
New Details Released in Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station
Chicago police have released new details in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Greyhound bus station on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday morning. According to a new community alert released this week, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year. Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month. Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15. Walker...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
CBS News
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
Chicago hit-and-run: Man critically injured on way to work in Back of the Yards crash, police say
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
Diner's wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue, CPD says
A diner had their wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening, CPD confirmed.
