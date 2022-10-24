ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year. Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
