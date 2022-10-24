It sounds like a Halloween prank, but a couple who found an urn at an Aurora car wash say it's anything but funny. They are now hoping that someone recognizes it. Riley Webb was cleaning out his car at Happy Henry's Car Wash earlier this month when he saw what he thought was a vase next to a trash can. "I go over and I pick it up and I look at it and I'm like -- this is heavy," said Webb. He quickly realized it was an urn. "I thought about putting it back but I'm like -- I...

