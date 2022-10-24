ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

disneydining.com

New Details Emerge on Disney World Truck Theft

We recently reported on a family whose truck was stolen from a hotel parking lot during their Disney World vacation. Today new information has come to light and we wish it were good news. Recent reports state things have gone from bad to worse for the McClendon family since the October 17th theft.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

Couple tries to track down family missing a loved one after finding urn at car wash

It sounds like a Halloween prank, but a couple who found an urn at an Aurora car wash say it's anything but funny. They are now hoping that someone recognizes it. Riley Webb was cleaning out his car at Happy Henry's Car Wash earlier this month when he saw what he thought was a vase next to a trash can. "I go over and I pick it up and I look at it and I'm like -- this is heavy," said Webb. He quickly realized it was an urn. "I thought about putting it back but I'm like -- I...
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Vice

Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed

Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)

Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
GEORGIA STATE
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
