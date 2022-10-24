Read full article on original website
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
disneydining.com
New Details Emerge on Disney World Truck Theft
We recently reported on a family whose truck was stolen from a hotel parking lot during their Disney World vacation. Today new information has come to light and we wish it were good news. Recent reports state things have gone from bad to worse for the McClendon family since the October 17th theft.
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
Couple tries to track down family missing a loved one after finding urn at car wash
It sounds like a Halloween prank, but a couple who found an urn at an Aurora car wash say it's anything but funny. They are now hoping that someone recognizes it. Riley Webb was cleaning out his car at Happy Henry's Car Wash earlier this month when he saw what he thought was a vase next to a trash can. "I go over and I pick it up and I look at it and I'm like -- this is heavy," said Webb. He quickly realized it was an urn. "I thought about putting it back but I'm like -- I...
Daily Mail
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed
Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators. The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony. The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30...
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue
When the workers looked in the grille, something terrified and stained with blood peered back at them.
iheart.com
Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)
Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
