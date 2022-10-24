Read full article on original website
Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
Professional Service Organizations Embrace AI-enabled platforms
As businesses strive to become more efficient, many are turning to Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) for expert guidance on digitization, process automation, and enterprise transformation. However, these so-called experts often lag behind in terms of their own technology adoption. To close the gap, some progressive PSOs are now harnessing cutting-edge Advanced Analytics and AI-enabled tools to drive their digital transformation efforts — resulting in fundamental changes to how they operate.
Asset management firm Stone Ridge launches Bitcoin-focused accelerator program
The program will bring four cohorts per year, each consisting of about eight to 12 teams, or about 30 to 50 founders, to New York City from around the world for eight weeks at a time to focus on building on the Bitcoin-centric Lightning Network and Taro protocol, Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf, said to TechCrunch.
Spectro Cloud Announces Palette 3.0, Transforming How Operations Teams Deliver and Efficiently Manage New and Existing Kubernetes Clusters With Their Developers
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, the leader in modern Kubernetes (K8s) management software, today announced version 3.0 of its Palette platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005009/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
Your coworkers aren't less productive because they're 'quiet quitting.' They're just new to the job.
"Quiet quitting" isn't to blame for recent dips in worker productivity, an economist says. Instead it's "actual quitting."
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Amazon reporter Eugene Kim shares how he gets inside one of the most powerful — and feared — companies in the world
Insider is taking you behind the scenes to learn more about our top reporters with our series "The Inside Story."
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Persona expands beyond identity verification with new suite of services
In addition to the core verification product, the company now includes a set of services on the platform that customers can mix and match as they wish. These include a risk assessment engine, an identity workflow tool, a graph database aimed at link analysis and fraud detection and a marketplace, an app store of sorts, for external developers to help connect their business tools to Persona’s identity tools.
A prep checklist for startups about to undergo technical due diligence
In this follow-up, he offers a detailed checklist for C-level executives and senior managers who are responsible for helping VCs determine whether their “codebase is safe enough for investment.”. Product roadmap. Explain how you collect user and customer feedback. Provide a sample subset of the most granular user/customer feedback...
Code42 Appoints Key Leadership to Drive the Next Phase of Partner Growth
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Code42, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it has unified its channel, advisory and technology partner programs under the leadership of Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. This move unlocks the synergies between Code42’s advisory and technology ecosystem partners and its channel partners to make it easier to collaborate and deliver Insider Risk Management programs and solutions that fit the specific data protection needs of customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005316/en/ Insider Risk Management leader Code42 appoints veteran cybersecurity executive Ananth Appathurai to a new role, now serving as the company’s senior vice president of channel and alliance partners. In his new role, he assumes end-to-end responsibility for channel, technology and advisory partnerships and is charged with driving the next phase of partner growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
Go Cloud Careers Releases “AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate and Professional Exam Guide” E-Book
“”… this most recent version would not have been possible without the contributions from members of the Go Cloud family, including our program participants.””. Free E-Book Aligns with Company’s Mission To Get You Hired, Not Just Certified. Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Go Cloud Careers is pleased...
Shutterstock to integrate OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and launch fund for contributor artists
The partnership between Shutterstock and OpenAI will see the latter’s DALL-E 2 image-generating AI system integrating with Shutterstock content and made available to Shutterstock users worldwide — with the integration slated to launch “in the coming months”. AI-generated imagery refers to machine learning technology that’s been...
Who’s most likely to buy Nutanix?
(At this point we cannot resist noting that, well, we expected this.) Nutanix helps virtualize nearly every piece of hardware required to run a data center, which it calls hyperconverged infrastructure. It actually even sells its own hardware appliance loaded with the company’s set of services as one of its delivery methods. That puts it at the center of the hybrid cloud market. I know, that’s a lot of buzz words there, but the bottom line is that it can help companies bridge the gap between their data centers and public cloud offerings from companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google.
VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has launched the Local Launchpad Program. A program dedicated to assisting local Business Owners.
Trent Stonehouse, CEO, and Co-Founder of VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has announced the introduction of their Local Launchpad Program. This innovative program will help local business owners take their digital marketing strategies seriously and grow their businesses organically. The Local Launchpad is a program designed to assist...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows his metaverse pivot isn't popular with everyone, but said 'people are going to look back decades from now' and realize its importance
Mark Zuckerberg took a shot at those who doubt his metaverse investment. "People are going to look back decades from now" and discuss the project's importance, he said. Meta has reported nearly $20 billion in losses since last year from to its metaverse project, more than the GDP of many countries.
