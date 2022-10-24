Prosecutor probes death of man found after fire in Trenton

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a 57-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in Trenton early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after midnight on Summer Street.

Authorities say responders found the body of Brian Wharton after the fire was put out. They say he was staying at the home where the fire occurred.

The prosecutor says the circumstances surrounding the fire and Wharton’s death are under investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.