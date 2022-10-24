For the first time in seven years, the New York Jets are playing winning football. Their 5-2 start has been helped out tremendously by the outstanding play of rookie running back, Breece Hall. On Sunday, Hall reportedly suffered an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear in the Jets 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on the road. The rookie sensation, out of Iowa State University, will miss the rest of the 2022 season. The "next man up" attitude from unusually bad rosters may be a thing of the past for these Jets. General manager Joe Douglas wasted no time following Hall's diagnosis and brought in a quality replacement.

