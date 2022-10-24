Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
$5,000 reward for information on murdered Montgomery man offered by CrimeStoppers
A total of $5,000 is being offered for information that could crack the case of a man who was murdered in Montgomery on Sept. 5. On that day authorities were alerted to a shooting on the 500 block of Centennial Way where a man was discovered with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
tallasseetribune.com
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts
The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
WSFA
Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
WTVM
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
alabamanews.net
DEA Conducts Fentanyl Training in Selma-Dallas Co.
Law enforcement officers in the Selma and Dallas County area — undergo Fentanyl training at Wallace Community College Selma. The class is designed to teach officers how to recognize — and handle the deadly synthetic opioid. As well as how to treat a person who may have been...
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
alabamanews.net
A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder
A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia
U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
wtvy.com
Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue. According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer. A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
