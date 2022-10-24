ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Halloween happenings in Topeka

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – There is still one week before Halloween and plenty happening near Topeka.

Oct. 15 through Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka

The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, and an all ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you.

Oct. 21 through Oct. 31, Topeka Civic Theatre

Project Terror is a haunted house experience for children 14 and Up The haunted house is open from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Oct. 22 through Oct. 29, Boo at the Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd, Topeka

From Oct. 22 through Oct. 29, parents and children can attend Boo at the Zoo . The Zoo promises plenty of candy and prizes.

One of many October traditions returns to Topeka

Oct. 22 through Oct. 30, Project Halloween, The Monster Mash Bash

The Monster Mash Bash, a Halloween adventure for kids ages 2 through 13 years old, will take young people on a journey that begins in Transylvania and travels through the forest, and graveyard to rooms inside the castle. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gary’s Farm Fest, 5991 17th Street, Grantville

The Fall Festival attractions at Gary’s Farm include a pumpkin patch, pig races, a corn pit as well as a hayrack ride.

Oct. 29, Spookmotive, Gage Park, Topeka

The Helen Hocker Theater will host the largest Halloween party in the City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., admission is $1.50.

Nightmare on the Boulevard, Topek a

Nightmare on the Boulevard is Topeka’s largest indoor haunted house is now open at Stormont Vail Events Center on the weekends through Halloween.

Oct. 30, Trunk or Treat, 1912 S.W. Gage Blvd., Topeka

On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the First Southern Baptist Church will host Trunk-or-Treat.

Oct. 31, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka

Visitors who stop by Story Zone with their costumed kids will get a free professional photo in their Halloween costume. The event is on Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31, Topeka, SNCO first responders to host Trunk or Treat

The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.

The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders said that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

