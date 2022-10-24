Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
(The Hill) – A judge ordered New York City to reinstate 16 sanitation workers fired earlier this year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees. Judge Ralph Porzio, who sits on the New York Supreme Court in Staten Island, ruled on Tuesday that the...
WETM
‘Historic’ port expansion will improve trade, air quality in RGV, officials say
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — An $83 million bridge expansion of a key port of entry in the Rio Grande Valley began Wednesday, and officials say it will help to increase trade travel from Mexico, and improve the air quality of the region because it will lessen wait times and smog at another nearby bridge.
WETM
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
WETM
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/25/22)
Weather on repeat today with mostly cloudy conditions and some stray showers possible. This moisture is from an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. High pressure is trying to build in and filter in dry air which is why showers will stay stray. Above average temperatures also continue today.
WETM
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
WETM
Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say Moss was with her biological Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta.
WETM
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the...
WETM
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amanda and Josh Zurawski have been trying to have a baby for more than a year now. So when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Texas’ abortion ban went into effect, they never anticipated they were going to be directly impacted. That is...
Comments / 0