ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM

Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/25/22)

Weather on repeat today with mostly cloudy conditions and some stray showers possible. This moisture is from an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. High pressure is trying to build in and filter in dry air which is why showers will stay stray. Above average temperatures also continue today.
WETM

Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
WETM

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say Moss was with her biological Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WETM

Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy