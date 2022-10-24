ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Kansas City ranks No. 1 for highest homicide rate increase

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joshua Eferighe
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Crime has remained a significant issue in the minds of voters since the beginning of the year. It’s why President Joe Biden addressed the issue in his State of the Union address in March and why it’s ranked as one of the most popular topics on a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month .

And for good reason: According to an October report from WalletHub released Thursday , homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities between the third quarter of 2021 and Q3 of 2022, and they are still rising.

It’s something Republicans have attempted to use to their advantage by airing an estimated 53,000 commercials on crime , up from the 29,000 crime ads they aired in August, according to AdImpact.

WalletHub ranked the cities with the highest increase in homicide rates, comparing per capita homicide data from the largest U.S. cities in Q3 2022 to the same figures for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

MAP: Tracking homicides in Kansas City, Missouri in 2022

While cities such as Chicago , New York and Los Angeles often receive the brunt of the national glare when discussing crime, the study shows crime has risen in cities beyond the country’s very largest metropolitan areas.

Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Detroit
  3. St. Louis
  4. New Orleans
  5. Milwaukee
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Oakland, California

The report also found that cities with a Democrat mayor have a higher homicide rate increase than cities with Republican mayors.

In a statement, the Kansas City Police Department said they were “not familiar” with the study but said steps are being taken to address violent crime .

“Crime, particularly violent crime is a multi-faceted challenge to the affected communities. Police are one factor in the entire process. We know we solve the majority of violent crimes because someone tells us who did it. We continue to focus our efforts in building relationships and trust in the community to ensure people feel they can be a partner with us in solving violent crime in our communities, thereby reducing future violent crime.”

Kansas City Police Department.
