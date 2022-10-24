Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Hyperallergic
Your Concise New York Art Guide for November 2022
November is upon us, which means it’s once again time to commemorate a settler holiday and undergo some unsettling midterm elections. Rather than linger on present tensions, however, the city’s art spaces are reflecting on the last year of programming and looking ahead to 2023 with exhibitions dedicated to the abolitionist roots of skateboarding, traditions of community organizing in Brooklyn, and the Indigenous roots of Latin American art. Stay warm, New York, and don’t let Daylight Savings get you down!
‘SNL’ Star Chris Redd Attacked Outside NYC’s Comedy Cellar Before Performance
Last night (Oct. 26), Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Redd was attacked outside of New York City’s Comedy Cellar, where he was scheduled to perform. TMZ reports that the incident occurred at the Greenwich Village venue around 9:40pm. Upon exiting his vehicle, Redd was punched in the face by a man dressed in a security guard uniform. It was also reported that the comedian’s Greg Yuna necklace (which retails from $600-$60K) was “snatched off” by the assailant, causing it to break. However, it was recovered at the scene. The former Saturday Night Live performer was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for...
Thrillist
These NYC Halloween Dog Festival Costumes Will Make Your Day
Even if you're not the biggest Halloween fan, you just can't hate on the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Every year, dogs of all shapes and sizes strut down the street flaunting some brilliant and oftentimes hilarious Halloween costumes. This past Saturday, the 32nd edition of the festival took place, and it finally brought the celebrations back to Tompkins Square Park. Due to the pandemic, the festival had been substituted with a Zoom parade in 2020, while in 2021, it was relocated to East River Park.
theaquarian.com
Pixies Takeover in NYC – Frozen & Photographed
If you weren’t at Terminal 5 three weeks ago today, don’t fret. One of our most beloved photographers captured the happenings for us to live vicariously through and reminisce on. The Pixies played 25-and-a-half songs on October 5 for a generation-spanning crowd of fans in the heart of...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
baristanet.com
Look What’s Coming To Montclair’s Church Street
Montclair, NJ – When it comes to liquor, cups on Montclair’s Church Street will soon runneth over. The street already got its first restaurant with a liquor license when Fresco Da Franco scored a coveted one earlier this year. Now Fresco Da Franco owner, Hollywood producer Franco Porporino...
Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train
NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop. "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
Hyperallergic
New York Stage Productions Are Feeling the Strain of Supply Shortages
Editor’s Note: This article was produced in collaboration with the Arts & Culture MA concentration at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. “It’s only a paper moon, sailing over a cardboard sea,” wrote songwriter Yip Harburg in his paeon to ardor as a form of theater craft. This fall, though, the stages of New York may have moonless nights, as the rising costs of paper and cardboard and other theatrical materials hobble productions across the city.
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
getnews.info
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City
British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Haters Attack Yeshiva Students in Midwood, Brooklyn
A gang of five antisemitic teenage boys attacked three teenage yeshiva students Monday evening in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood. The attackers yelled “Free Palestine,” punched the boy in the face and hurled eggs at him before fleeing the scene. The attack took place at the corner of...
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
10 years later: 54 dramatic photos of when Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We’ve selected 54 of our most powerful photos from the days surrounding, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012 -- the day the storm surge slammed our shores.
Costume store in New Jersey closing after 37 years, last day NYE
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — For Cliff Witmyer, this Halloween season is bittersweet. He opened the Fun Ghoul Costume Company 37 years ago in Rutherford, N.J. But soon, he will be closing the shop for good. “It was a lifelong dream to be in business for myself and that’s a fulfillment that a lot of people […]
‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser gets another standing ovation, this time in N.J.
Everyone was on their feet Sunday for Brendan Fraser. It’s become a familiar sight for the actor, who’s been a regular on the festival circuit for his shining comeback role in “The Whale.”. In September, Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, where...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
