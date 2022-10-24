18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified as Farseat Calderon, 18, of Greensboro.

Police blocked off Woodside Drive for hours as they continued to investigate. They did not have any suspect information to release.

Police are currently working to determine if Woodside Drive is where the shooting happened, or if the victim was dropped off in this area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.