ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

By Lauren Crawford, Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBkhR_0il00pgb00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

Man dies in fall at Grandfather Mountain

At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified as Farseat Calderon, 18, of Greensboro.

Police blocked off Woodside Drive for hours as they continued to investigate. They did not have any suspect information to release.

Police are currently working to determine if Woodside Drive is where the shooting happened, or if the victim was dropped off in this area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday. Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records. Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.” Hairston is also accused […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Video appears to show barricade suspect surrendering to Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro neighborhood road reopened after an hours-long barricade situation Wednesday night. Police said the whole thing ended peacefully. Still, many neighbors had to evacuate the area, hoping the danger didn't escalate. Police said shots were fired on Rotherwood Road between Acord Road and Bristol Road.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police searching for 2 suspects after teen shot during robbery on West Clemmonsville Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in the arm during a robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesay, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 2:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Wyandotte Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old lying […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot attempting to break up fight at Quarry Park, a dozen shell casings recovered, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday and found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A dozen shell casings were found at Quarry Park, where police say the victim was hanging out with a group of friends. A fight broke out between a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy