Mooresville, NC

Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in smoke detectors to record visitors

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, investigators got a tip in late September from “a Mooresville homeowner” who discovered the hidden cameras in a home on Breezeview Place, which is just off the water of Lake Norman. The sheriff’s office says the cameras “were apparently used to film unaware visitors inside the home.”

Detectives began investigating and identified the suspect as Chad Allen Krantz of Mooresville. Investigators got a warrant to search his home and found cameras, computers, and SD cards that were taken into evidence on Sept. 29.

Krantz was arrested on Oct. 14 and is facing 11 charges of felony secret peeping.

According to voter records and the sheriff’s report, Krantz is listed as a resident at a location where filming took place. Channel 9 learned that Krantz was the co-founder of Lake Norman Partners Real Estate, but his agent page was removed from their website as of Monday. We’re working to learn if any other houses were involved; an affidavit wasn’t immediately available on Monday.

Krantz was released from custody on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected to follow.

