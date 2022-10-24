Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
washingtonlife.com
Silver Mirror Facial Bar Opens in Navy Yard
Before that next Washington Nationals game or Washington Spirit match at Audi Field, now there’s an option to grab a drink, window shop or get a facial (or maybe all of it). Silver Mirror Facial Bar has opened its second location in D.C. in Navy Yard (1355 3rd Street SE).
fox5dc.com
Tucker tries racing in high heels
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103
Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
hubison.com
Eight Bison Receive MEAC All-Academic Honors
NORFOLK, Va. (October 26, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its 2022 Cross County All-Academic Team where Howard University saw eight Bison recognized for their hard work inside the classroom. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon. The eight recipients were Ayoade Adebiyi (Virginia Beach, Va.), Joslyn Crosby (Bossier...
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia
A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
WJLA
Dusty Hernandez fight date set; 1st boxing match since father's fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Dusty Hernandez, son of the late great boxing coach Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, is set to fight next month for the first time since his father's passing. Harrison was tragically gunned down outside of his home on Saturday, Sept. 24. in the 2700 block of 30th Street in southeast D.C., police said.
fox5dc.com
Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
PHOTOS: Della J’s is Open for Business in Mount Vernon Plaza
Your spot for delicious, Southern, homestyle food, Della J’s, is ready to serve guests at 7692 Richmond Hwy. Last Wednesday, owners Jerry and Lydia Young held an official grand opening along with Virginia Del. Paul Krizek, Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck, Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk, family members, friends and other guests.
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
Hilltop
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.
Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives 10.23.02: Vienna, VA cancels 2002 Halloween parade due to the DC Sniper Attacks
During the DC Sniper attacks in October 2002, fear over the DC Snipers' next attacks led to the cancellation of a beloved Halloween parade in Vienna, VA, disappointing kids and parents. Editor's note: The Halloween parade set for October 26, 2022 is still on schedule!
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
fox5dc.com
Drunken school bus driver charged with DWI after crash with DCPS students
WASHINGTON - A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. According to Fairfax County police, Troy Reynolds, 48, picked up 44 students and four teachers from Ben Murch Elementary...
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
readjunk.com
ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 3