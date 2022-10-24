ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

washingtonlife.com

Silver Mirror Facial Bar Opens in Navy Yard

Before that next Washington Nationals game or Washington Spirit match at Audi Field, now there’s an option to grab a drink, window shop or get a facial (or maybe all of it). Silver Mirror Facial Bar has opened its second location in D.C. in Navy Yard (1355 3rd Street SE).
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tucker tries racing in high heels

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes tries out his running skills -- in high heels! It's all in celebration of the 35th Annual High Heel Race taking place in D.C. on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Washington Informer

D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103

Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Eight Bison Receive MEAC All-Academic Honors

NORFOLK, Va. (October 26, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its 2022 Cross County All-Academic Team where Howard University saw eight Bison recognized for their hard work inside the classroom. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon. The eight recipients were Ayoade Adebiyi (Virginia Beach, Va.), Joslyn Crosby (Bossier...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

PHOTOS: Della J’s is Open for Business in Mount Vernon Plaza

Your spot for delicious, Southern, homestyle food, Della J’s, is ready to serve guests at 7692 Richmond Hwy. Last Wednesday, owners Jerry and Lydia Young held an official grand opening along with Virginia Del. Paul Krizek, Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck, Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk, family members, friends and other guests.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hilltop

Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.

Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
readjunk.com

ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
OXON HILL, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

