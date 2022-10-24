Age 79 of Albertville, passed away October 25th. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 PM, with a brief prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation will be held Monday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for James Bergherr will be held Monday, October 31st at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. The service will be live-streamed via the church website at; www.stmcatholicchurch.org. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

