Dr. Leonard Parsons
Age 82 of St. Michael, passed away October 26th at the Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Leonard Parsons will be held Wednesday, November 2nd at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Inurnment will follow at the St. Michael Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
James Bergherr
Age 79 of Albertville, passed away October 25th. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 PM, with a brief prayer service at 6:30 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation will be held Monday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for James Bergherr will be held Monday, October 31st at 11 AM at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. The service will be live-streamed via the church website at; www.stmcatholicchurch.org. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Debra J. Novacek
Age 68 of Nashwauk, and formerly of Foreston and South Haven, passed away October 23rd under hospice care. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM, at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. Mass of Christian Burial for Debra Novacek will be held Friday, October 28th at 10:30 AM at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. Burial follows at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Russel Denzer
Age 81 of Hanover, passed away October 23rd. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1st from 5 to 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Russel Denzer will be held Tuesday, November 1st at 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Eleanor “Ellie” G. Fachon
Age 82 of Buffalo, formerly of Florida and Barrington, Rhode Island, passed away October 24th surrounded by family at The Glenn Memory Care Cottages in Buffalo. Memorial Service for Ellie Fachon will be held Saturday, November 5th at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Patricia Theresa (Rief) Varner
Age 92, passed away October 21st. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14th from 5 to 8 PM at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, with further visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Varner will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Buffalo. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Scott Lee Angermeier
Age 59 of Rockford, passed away October 22nd at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1 hour prior to services at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Funeral services for Scott Angermeier will be held Thursday, October 27th at 11 AM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. A luncheon will follow at the Rockford Baptist Church. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Orleitha “Orle” Johnson
Age 96, formerly of Montrose, passed away October 21st at the Oak Terrace in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Saturday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass for “Orle” Johnson will be held Saturday, October 29th at 11 AM at the St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Le Sueur. Arrangements were made with the Kolden Funeral Home of Le Sueur.
Funeral Mass Today (Wednesday) in Maple Lake for Longtime Resident, Businessman, Keith Wurm
Friends and family remember a longtime Maple Lake resident and former businessman at a funeral Mass today (Wednesday). Keith Wurm passed away October 12th at the age of 74. Keith’s working career included employment with Wright-Hennepin Electric Co-op, and LaTour Construction. He also owned and operated an appliance store and Keith Wurm Construction in Maple Lake for many years. He later was a caretaker at the Maple Manor Apartments.
