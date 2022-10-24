ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Get to know KU’s Kevin McCullar on K-Nation

By Glenn Kinley
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kevin McCullar is expected to have a big impact for KU men’s basketball this season.

The incoming transfer from Texas Tech averaged more than ten points per game in each of his past two seasons with the Red Raiders. He’s a 6-foot-6 guard who brings physicality and versatility to the Jayhawks’ 2022-23 squad.

McCullar joined 27 Sports anchor Lainey Gerber for an exclusive interview at Big 12 men’s basketball media day on Wednesday.

“[Coach Self] has a reputation of getting guys to the next level,” McCullar said. “That’s ultimately why I came to Kansas. I fit in perfect with this system and how they play.”

Going from one Big 12 school to another might be slightly unusual but McCullar says he didn’t worry too much about that when making a decision.

“It’s kind of [about finding] the best fit for yourself and when talking to Coach Self it was the best fit for me at Kansas,” McCullar said.

McCullar is expected to lead a young KU team, despite the fact it’s his first year in Lawrence.

“I’m definitely a leader on the team I feel like,” McCullar said. “This is my fourth year now in the Big 12, so just using my experience and everything like that and kind of feeding into the younger guys.”

He’ll do some learning, too. McCullar says he looks forward to gaining knowledge from the returners who had the experience of winning a National Title in April.

He says you can expect him to play anywhere from point guard to power forward.

“[Being this diverse] is all pros I feel like,” McCullar said. “It’s creating a play for someone else, creating a play for myself, being able to get my own shot, rebounding is a big piece of my game.”

Another big piece of McCullar’s game is his defense.

“I feel like defense is just effort and I’m always going to play hard,” McCullar said.

