ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga Co. has new initiatives to address lead poisoning and exposure

By Iris St. Meran
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbjS0_0ikzzq3R00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A home on Stolp Avenue in Syracuse had the siding and 47 windows replaced as part of Onondaga County’s lead remediation program. It cost nearly $40,000.

“Forty-thousand dollars is a ton of money to address this in a proactive way,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “One that makes it really economically infeasible if you’re a landlord, especially a small landlord. That’s why these programs are critical.”

The county has committed to investing $8.7 million to address lead exposure and lead poisoning. That includes home improvements like what was done on Stolp Avenue. A homeowner would just need to apply to see if they are eligible.

“This isn’t a red tape drawn out process. As soon as we get the applications in, our team will review it and get to the homeowner and work on identifying the challenge and working to get the criteria met to get the funds dispersed to the contractors,” said McMahon.

Other initiatives focus on education which would provide information in languages other than English. And seniors in the Syracuse City School District who are in the construction CTE can be trained in the spring by taking to lead certification class.

The county is also launching a pilot program called “Lead It Go” to provide enrichment services to children with elevated blood lead levels.

“If a delay is identified they’re referred to early intervention services,” said Rebecca Shultz, the Director of Community Health in the Onondaga County Health Department. “But if a delay is not identified they will be able to participate in the Lead It Go program where they’re provided prevention services similar to those in early intervention with the idea that any developmental delay can be prevented.”

The goal is to prevent lead poisoning and exposure with all these initiatives working together.

To learn more information about various programs you can visit the county’s website, here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Prescription take back event in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. This event is for people who have unused or expired prescription medications and can dispose of them properly. If these medications are not taken care of in the correct way, they […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
localsyr.com

Fayetteville man honored by AARP for community service

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service. O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge

The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

A CNY school district’s string of superintendent shakeups and what that cost taxpayers

Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District has churned through three superintendents in the past eight years. It’s a series of hires that has cost the district’s taxpayers more than $200,000 in salaries that resulted in no work. In two cases, the school board members making these decisions never provided public explanation for why the superintendents moved on.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Officers respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy