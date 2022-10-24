Chaka Khan has voiced her opinion on singers who use autotune in their music. Speaking with Page Six, the veteran performer shared her hopes for the future of musicians who use enhanced vocals. “There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists,” she shared with the platform on Monday (Oct. 24) during the 26th annual Gabrielle’s Angel Ball. “There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with.”More from VIBE.comFelton Pilate Of Con Funk Shun Says Silk Sonic’s 'Love’s Train' Cover Was “A Total Surprise”Ashanti Breaks Silence About Irv...

22 MINUTES AGO