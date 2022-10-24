ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination.

Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint that the FBI failed to give her backpay for a period between September 2010 and February 2012.

The lawsuit said during that time, Litton was suspended without pay after she and three others were arrested on charges that were later dropped.

In the response, the FBI, DOJ and AG Garland said all actions taken were for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons and asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The response also claimed Litton did not file an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint in a timely manner and did not exhaust all administrative remedies before filing the lawsuit.

