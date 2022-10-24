Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Roger Roth raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Roger Roth has raised more than any other Republican. Roth is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 19 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin in 2022....
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities, counties in southern Minnesota differ in legal THC response, regulation
Earlier this year, Minnesota legislators surprised observers by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana. One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise...
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud
State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who’s played up his election security credentials in the race. Toney’s office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
