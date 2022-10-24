Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Mighty Lions Cheerleader Fundraiser
The cheerleaders at Lafayette High School are holding a fundraiser. It’s a proven fact that kids who participate in extracurricular activities perform better in their academic pursuits. Extracurricular activities give kids a leg up in developing social skills and being part of a team. Activities like cheerleading, athletics, chorus...
Halloween Jamboree at the Lafayette Crossroads Church
The Lafayette Crossroads Church will hold a Halloween Jamboree this Sunday, October 30th. It’s a family-friendly Halloween alternative for kids up to 8th grade. Events are set to coincide with church services at 9 & 11 am. Kids can enjoy costume parties, a black light festival, games, worship, a Bible lesson & costume contest. Every kid gets a bag of candy!
Duhon-Summers Engagement is Announced
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, are pleased to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Miss Duhon is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Duhon, Sr. of Abbeville. The bride’s mother was the former Dorphi Lee of Erath, Louisiana. Mr. Summers is the son of Mrs. Genie Gremillion Summers and the late Mr. Frank W. Summers II of Abbeville.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
Lafayette’s Highest Peak is Now Called Orlando Mountain
Moncus Park’s highest point now has a name. This past Saturday, a ribbon ceremony was held to name the park’s tallest hill, Orlando Mountain in honor of Steve and Lisa Orlando. Steve Orlando grew up in Morgan City but is now a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He moved...
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
A Lafayette Beautician is Downsizing to Stay in Business
Jennifer Prejean has been doing hair for nearly 30 years. Staffing shortages and inflation have helped her stay successful, despite the economy.
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
LHS Students — They are Everywhere
So many students at LHS balance school and work. We went out into the community to find students working. Is your favorite Dunkin employee roaming the halls? Did you get fitted for a suit by one of the many Men’s Warehouse employees? Find Out. LHS Senior Jazlynn Ventura has...
Former Louisiana Priest Faces More Molestation Charges
A former Catholic priest in Louisiana faces more charges of molesting a juvenile. Patrick Wattigny is now accused in another case after a second victim stepped forward with allegations of sexual abuse. Wattigny was arrested two years ago for similar charges. What Allegedly Happened in 2020?. Wattigny was serving at...
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Louisiana travels to Hattiesburg for matchup with Southern Miss
It’s been 33 years since the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns have gone into M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and won a football game. On top of that, it’s been since 1993 that the Cajuns have ever won a game against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles (4-3) have...
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
Charles Allen Hebert
ABBEVILLE – Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Mr. Charles Allen Hebert, 82, who passed away at his home on Friday, October 21, 2022. A native of Gueydan and a resident of Abbeville, Charles was a rice farmer and a cutting horse trainer. He loved horses and enjoyed riding in rodeos, watching westerns and duck hunting. Charles was a loving companion, father, grandfather and friend to all.
