WDAM-TV
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
Police: Two people killed, one injured outside Mississippi laundry. Nearby high school put on lockdown.
Two people were killed and one injured outside a Mississippi laundry shortly after noon Monday. Laurel Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting. The nearby Laurel High School was put on lockdown until the situation was deemed secure and safe.. At approximately...
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
Neshoba Democrat
Union man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape
A Union man is out on bond after he was arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old female from Attala County, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. The man, Vernon Whittington, Jr., 25, of 12711 Road 339, Union, was arrested and charged with four...
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
WTOK-TV
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 4 with crystal meth bags
A Meridian man and three passengers in a traffic stop late Sunday afternoon on Road 492 were arrested on drug charges after 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine “ready for distribution” were found in the vehicle, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Johnny Mark Sublette, 54, of 3147 Officers Lake Road,...
kicks96news.com
Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake
On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
Mississippi man gets 18 years for possessing firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, of Philadelphia, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court records, on July 15, 2018, a Philadelphia woman called the Philadelphia...
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WTOK-TV
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
WTOK-TV
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
