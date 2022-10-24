Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
KXAN
No drive-thru voting in Texas, but there is curbside. What’s the difference?
LUBBOCK, Texas — After the 2020 election, Texas made news with Senate Bill 1, which prevented drive-through voting; however, the state still allowed for curbside voting. A state website, votetexas.gov, said, “If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place, he or she may ask that an election officer bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car parked at the curbside.”
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
With stops in North Texas, Abbott & O'Rourke sprint to the political finish line
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott told supporters he wants to keep Texas No. 1 for job growth and return half of the state's $27 billion surplus to property owners. "I want to provide you with the largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas," he said.Among those at the museum is Kathy Dong, who owns a mortgage company. "I myself benefitted from his efforts so that's why I support him and that's why I came here," Dong said.The two-term Republican also touted his efforts to secure the...
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?
With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Lawyer of the Year recognized
The executive committee of the Baylor Law Alumni Association selected Michael P. Heiskell (J.D. ‘74) as the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year. Cynthia Clack (J.D. ‘78), president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, presented Heiskell with the award during a recognition luncheon at the Fort Worth Club Sept. 15.
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Latest poll on Abbott-O’Rourke governor race: Who is expected to win in Texas?
Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are facing off in Texas. The latest poll shows one of them has an 11-point lead.
texasstandard.org
How disinformation is threatening the midterm elections in Texas
David Triebs hangs a white flag with a semi-automatic rifle and the words “COME AND TAKE IT” from his white pickup truck. On a recent afternoon in August, the 57-year-old parked his truck at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to protest a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting. O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
Prop A: Understanding the ballot measure that could reshape Dallas
DALLAS — More than 2.5 million people came to the State Fair of Texas this month, and all were greeted with signs around Fair Park urging approval of Prop A. But buried on the ballot, it’s a topic many aren’t familiar with. In short, the measure would...
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
