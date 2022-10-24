ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Related
KXAN

No drive-thru voting in Texas, but there is curbside. What’s the difference?

LUBBOCK, Texas — After the 2020 election, Texas made news with Senate Bill 1, which prevented drive-through voting; however, the state still allowed for curbside voting. A state website, votetexas.gov, said, “If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place, he or she may ask that an election officer bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car parked at the curbside.”
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

With stops in North Texas, Abbott & O'Rourke sprint to the political finish line

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Addison on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott told supporters he wants to keep Texas No. 1 for job growth and return half of the state's $27 billion surplus to property owners. "I want to provide you with the largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas," he said.Among those at the museum is Kathy Dong, who owns a mortgage company. "I myself benefitted from his efforts so that's why I support him and that's why I came here," Dong said.The two-term Republican also touted his efforts to secure the...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?

With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Lawyer of the Year recognized

The executive committee of the Baylor Law Alumni Association selected Michael P. Heiskell (J.D. ‘74) as the 2022 Baylor Lawyer of the Year. Cynthia Clack (J.D. ‘78), president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, presented Heiskell with the award during a recognition luncheon at the Fort Worth Club Sept. 15.
FORT WORTH, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

How disinformation is threatening the midterm elections in Texas

David Triebs hangs a white flag with a semi-automatic rifle and the words “COME AND TAKE IT” from his white pickup truck. On a recent afternoon in August, the 57-year-old parked his truck at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to protest a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting. O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE

