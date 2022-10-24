Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
No. 14 LSU Set To Host Mississippi College In First Exhibition
BATON ROUGE – Coach Kim Mulkey and the No. 14 LSU Tigers will host Mississippi College Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC in their first of two exhibition games to tipoff the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. “When you have nine new players, they have to learn...
brproud.com
What to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Southern and Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re planning to head to Jackson on Saturday for the Southern University Jackson State football game expect to deal with heavy traffic. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
brproud.com
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of game at Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are heading to Jackson, Mississippi for a matchup against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers. The Tigers comes into this game with a 7-0 record and the Jaguars are 5-2 and riding a four game winning streak. The last time these two...
brproud.com
Ride Along : Week 9 Korey Lindsey
BATON ROUGE – With only two weeks left in the regular season, our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is Liberty hosting No. 4 Zachary. The Patriots (1-6,0-3) have a new head coach in Korey Lindsey. He’s no stranger to the coaching world, as the son of Mentorship Academy football coach Keith Woods.
brproud.com
Feral hogs costing Louisiana farmers millions, study says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study by LSU AgCenter says feral hogs are costing Louisiana farmers millions in economic losses. Growing feral hog populations, now at an estimated 700,000 in Louisiana, are wreaking destruction on agricultural property, the study says. Estimated economic losses total $91.1 million for Louisiana farmers annually, according to statewide expansion of 2020 survey results. The LSU AgCenter estimates $66.2 million in agricultural commodity production losses and $24.9 million in non-production losses.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
brproud.com
Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
brproud.com
New grieving center coming to Baton Rouge in 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new grief support center is being built in Baton Rouge to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. “No one should ever have to grieve alone,” said the CEO of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Catherine Schendel.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
brproud.com
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
brproud.com
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
brproud.com
Ernest Gaines marker in Pointe Coupee Parish stolen; reward available
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A $500 reward was set up after the disappearance of the author Ernest Gaines’s marker in Pointe Coupee Parish. Pointe Coupee Parish Government officials said the reward will be given if the marker is returned or an arrest is made. The marker...
brproud.com
Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System sees success in ‘social-emotional learning’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — School leaders from across the state spent the afternoon at Wedgewood Elementary School learning about social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning is a concept that has dropped discipline rates at Wedgewood by five percent compared to this time last year. “We’re able to identify what the...
