Baton Rouge, LA

What to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Southern and Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re planning to head to Jackson on Saturday for the Southern University Jackson State football game expect to deal with heavy traffic. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ride Along : Week 9 Korey Lindsey

BATON ROUGE – With only two weeks left in the regular season, our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is Liberty hosting No. 4 Zachary. The Patriots (1-6,0-3) have a new head coach in Korey Lindsey. He’s no stranger to the coaching world, as the son of Mentorship Academy football coach Keith Woods.
ZACHARY, LA
Feral hogs costing Louisiana farmers millions, study says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study by LSU AgCenter says feral hogs are costing Louisiana farmers millions in economic losses. Growing feral hog populations, now at an estimated 700,000 in Louisiana, are wreaking destruction on agricultural property, the study says. Estimated economic losses total $91.1 million for Louisiana farmers annually, according to statewide expansion of 2020 survey results. The LSU AgCenter estimates $66.2 million in agricultural commodity production losses and $24.9 million in non-production losses.
LOUISIANA STATE
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New grieving center coming to Baton Rouge in 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new grief support center is being built in Baton Rouge to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. “No one should ever have to grieve alone,” said the CEO of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Catherine Schendel.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Department of Transportation and Development receives bids for renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that 11 projects across the state may be underway shortly. 11 contractors have placed “low” bids totaling $91.4 million to begin working. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
East Baton Rouge School System sees success in ‘social-emotional learning’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — School leaders from across the state spent the afternoon at Wedgewood Elementary School learning about social-emotional learning. Social-emotional learning is a concept that has dropped discipline rates at Wedgewood by five percent compared to this time last year. “We’re able to identify what the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

