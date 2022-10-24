ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes

By Morgan DeVries
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Join Jean Lenz, MD , an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health, for a free Doc Talk presentation on diabetes at 6 p.m. on November 3.

According to a press release, topics will include what diabetes is and how to prevent the complications that may come with it.

Those interested in attending can join the event in person or virtually via Webex.

The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.

Burgum: ND won’t include COVID shot as school vaccine requirement

Registration is required, so be sure to register for the free presentation on Sanford Health’s website .

Doc talk is a free community education series where Sanford physicians present and answer questions on a wide variety of topics.

The Sanford Bismarck region provides health care to central and western North Dakota, eastern Montana, and northern South Dakota. It includes 21 clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson, and Watford City, as well as a Level II trauma center located in Bismarck.

KX News

Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

New rubber wells for downtown trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
HAZELTON, ND
KX News

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher is retiring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires. After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

