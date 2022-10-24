Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On
There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Raleigh News & Observer
FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st and several trades have already been made ahead of the deadline. The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has already made a move, acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. One of the benefits of that deal in addition...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again
Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers-Bills Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
Oddsmakers are finally catching up to the news that the Packers need to be better to be installed as betting favorites. Green Bay, who has been power-ranked to lay points in 10 of their last 12 regular season games, find themselves a double-digit underdog against the AFC East-leading Bills in Week 8.
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following three consecutive losses, the Green Bay Packers need to turn around their season. They could hardly finder a bigger obstacle in the way than the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is 5-1 and coming off its bye. Aside from the one loss at Miami, the Bills...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals. Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.
Raleigh News & Observer
Todd Bowles: Buccaneers’ star ‘appears’ to have suffered major injury
Tampa Bay came up short during its loss to Baltimore on Thursday night. The Buccaneers got off to a 10-3 lead - scoring their first opening drive touchdown of the season - before being outscored 24-12 over the final three quarters. The loss marked the third straight for the franchise and the fifth defeat in the past six games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lovie Smith: Texans Defense ‘Looking Forward to Competing’ Against Titans RB Derrick Henry
With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers OC Matt Canada Embracing Heat From Critics
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been underwhelming through seven weeks of the season, and at 2-5 with a gloomy future ahead, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is taking even more heat than usual. The push from fans to fire Canada has grown tremendously over the last two weeks. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sam Mustipher Works to Keep His Distance from Bench
Center Sam Mustipher was anything but happy as he stood on the sidelines at the start of Monday night's Bears win over New England. You might say he was fuming. Usually the one to initiate plays by snapping the ball, his long-anticipated benching occurred when Lucas Patrick had been moved to center from guard.
Raleigh News & Observer
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Ravens vs Buccaneers Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We finally got some scoring this past Thursday night, and this upcoming Thursday night sports fans will be privy to two talented quarterbacks under center. That’s great news for sports bettors planning to place bets at the best online sportsbooks.
