ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Biden says Republicans want to risk economic chaos by using the debt ceiling to force Medicare and Social Security cuts

By Juliana Kaplan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVMmJ_0ikzyuTi00
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • President Joe Biden said that the GOP wants to hold the economy hostage over Social Security and Medicare.
  • If they retake the House, the GOP wants to use debt ceiling negotiations to enact spending cuts.
  • But Biden has ruled out repealing the debt ceiling, despite Democratic pushes.

As the potential of a Republican majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress looms, President Joe Biden is warning about the deep cuts that the GOP might enact when the next debt ceiling debate plays out.

"We — the Democrats — are the ones that are fiscally responsible. Let's get that straight," Biden said at DNC headquarters. He said that Republicans are "fiscally reckless" as they push tax cuts for the wealthy — likely referring to Republicans' stated desire to preserve Trump-era tax cuts.

If Republicans take back the House, they're also preparing to use impending debt ceiling negotiations, in which Congress is legally required to periodically increase the amount of money the federal government can borrow in order to pay its bills, to force spending cuts, potentially including Social Security and Medicare. Those potential cuts would come as Social Security's coffers are already strained, especially as monthly checks increase to adjust for inflation.

Biden emphasized the possible threats to the major federal retirement programs. "Democrats are going to protect Social Security and Medicare. Republicans have been very clear — they've stated boldly that they want to cut Social Security and Medicare, to the point that they'll shut down the government, they say, and send the nation into a default, which rises prices for everyone if we do not cut Social Security and Medicare," Biden said.

"I ain't going to do it," the president dramatically whispered.

"I think the president has put it exceedingly well," Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, told Insider.

Biden has said that he opposes repealing the debt ceiling outright, despite calls to do so from some Democrats: "That would be irresponsible." Sen. Bernie Sanders, a key progressive, seems to agree with him, suggesting that there's not an appetite from the left to eliminate the debt limit anytime soon.

Last year, Democrats scrambled to raise the debt ceiling, inching dangerously close to a default which could be triggered if the government isn't allowed to borrow money to meet its obligations. The $2.5 trillion extension came after Republicans allowed Democrats to lift the ceiling with a simple majority, rather than through the 60 votes required to bypass a filibuster.

But if Republicans retake the House in the midterms, that likely won't happen again. Instead, they're ready to use the debt ceiling — which could be hit anywhere from early 2023 to next summer — as a bargaining chip, with programs like Social Security and Medicare potentially on the chopping block. A default risks recession, markets crashing, and the dollar losing value. Abolishing the limit was floated as one option to head off last year's crisis; another was to mint a $1 trillion platinum coin to pay off the bills.

Biden's remarks come as Democrats double down on economic messaging ahead of tight-looking midterms. High prices and the economy top voters' worries as they head to the ballot box.

"In order to cut Social Security and Medicare, they're threatening to default on the federal debt," Biden said of the GOP. "There's nothing — nothing — that would create more chaos, more inflation, and more damage to the American economy than this."

The president added: "Republicans are determined to hold the economy hostage. Either give in to their demands on Social Security and Medicare, which millions of Americans rely on and earned and paid for, or Republicans are going to crash the economy."

Comments / 315

C_Mc
3d ago

How about withholding all the billions to help Ukraine and close our borders and stop handing out freebies to people that have never worked in the US. Take care of our own is what the GOP wants.

Reply(14)
280
Gabriel Perez
3d ago

I really hope everyone voted red in November. I see all these comments and really have high hopes for things to change and they only will if we all vote red! This bs has to stop and America needs change. I see the faces like Biden, Pelosi, Harris and Newsom and can’t help but think they look so much like the devil in disguise. Let’s get these people out of office once and for all!!!!!!!VOTE RED!!!!!

Reply(21)
154
AP_001115.e195188bec5a4668b2789464d614aeae.1830
3d ago

Hey Joe, what about all those Billions of dollars you laundered through Ukraine? The country could have put those 50 plus billion dollars to good use.

Reply(3)
98
Related
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
The List

Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker

As President Joe Biden's 80th birthday looms, it's been reported that White House insiders are hoping to underplay the occasion as it may draw attention to the string of cringe-inducing slips of the tongue the commander in chief has committed of late. The Delaware native is the oldest POTUS in history after all, but here's hoping critics will show him grace after Biden's most recent heartbreaker of a gaffe.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
iheart.com

The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment

The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
The Hill

Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it

Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
Business Insider

Business Insider

692K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy