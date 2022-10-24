Read full article on original website
India's PC Jeweller posts quarterly profit on festive gold demand
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS) reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared to a year-ago loss, as bullion demand surged ahead of key festivals and the wedding season. Profit stood at 859.2 million rupees ($10.44 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to...
Chile's mining industry dissatisfied with mining royalty adjustments
SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's mining industry said on Wednesday the sector is still dissatisfied with a proposed mining royalty bill, because despite recent adjustments the increased rates would hurt the country's competitiveness. The government had on Tuesday announced modifications to a proposed mining royalty bill, lowering a variable...
Newcrest produces 527koz of gold in September quarter, maintains its FY23 guidance
The company said that gold production was 17% lower and copper production was 16% lower than the prior...
Fresnillo increases silver production in third quarter, maintains its 2022 guidance
However, the company's Q3 2022 attributable gold production of 159.2 koz decreased 7.7% vs. Q3 2021 mainly due...
Teck posts adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of C$923M in Q3, notes inflationary pressures
The company said that its strong financial results in Q3 2022 were offset by the impairment of its...
Asia Gold Indian market gets festive spark, China premiums stay high
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The festival of Diwali sparked fresh demand for physical gold in India this week, while consumers in top hub China were still subject to elevated premiums as supply remained low. "Retail demand gained momentum this week because of Diwali. Prices were also attractive," said Ashok Jain,...
How to effectively profit from your gold and silver investments
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian revisits two gold options hedges that CPM Group previously made available publicly. He discusses how much someone could have profited from those investments, and how to effectively use options to hedge their physical metal against short term decline while still keeping most of the upside profit should prices continue to rise.
The UK and Australia move forward in their efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies
Parliament member Andrew Griffith introduced the amendment last week, signaling that the bill would bring crypto under its...
Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
France's Michelin cuts cash flow outlook on soaring cost inflation
Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Tuesday cut its full-year free cash flow guidance citing an uncertain demand outlook, soaring cost inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, but posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company adjusted its structural free cash flow guidance to 700 million euros having...
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
China's Fosun says stake in Portugal's Millennium bcp not for sale
LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's Fosun International said on Wednesday that its 30% stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) is not for sale after reports that it could sell assets in the country to cut its debt. Fosun, controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Guo Guangchang, has been...
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
Italy's windfall tax on energy companies needs to be rewritten - PM
ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy needs to rewrite its windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. The previous government led by Mario Draghi expected to fund part of its measures to soften the impact...
Gold prices remain down as U.S. core durable goods orders drop 0.5% in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure even as the U.S. manufacturing sector lost some significant momentum last month. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders increased by 0.4% last month. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to increase 0.6%.
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
Eldorado Gold reports net loss in third quarter, continues to face inflationary pressures
The company said that during the third quarter, its global operations performed well, as its consolidated production continues...
Glencore's bid to expand coal mine in New South Wales rejected
Oct 28 (Reuters) - The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission on Friday refused Glencore PLC's application to expand the Glendell coal mine due to the significant impact it would have on the heritage values in the region. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
