Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA program is making an impact on Mankato youth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is lucky to have a great local program through the local Family YMCA. It’s called the Big Brothers/Big Sister program. A mentor with the program, Kayla Kampsen, joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the impact it has on the area youth.
Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Minnesota’s firearm deer season beginning early next month, audiologists from Mayo Clinic Health System want to remind hunters of the importance of protecting their hearing. Almost all firearms are in the range of 140 decibels or higher which can cause permanent damage to a...
School districts prepare for Election Day
Dwayne Qutez Irving released this Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is notifying the community of a level three predatory offender scheduled to be released from custody this Friday. Dwayne Qutez Irving is a Level-Three predatory offender. Authorities say he will be released in Mankato...
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Used cars: getting a professional’s insight before donating a vehicle
A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success. For the first time, a local organization is using its fundraiser to also help small, locally owned businesses in Mankato.
Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside. After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y. ”Our Board and staff have...
Madelia Health to bartend at La Plaza Fiesta for cancer awareness
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular Mexican restaurant is teaming up with Madelia Health to fight against breast cancer. Between 5-8 p.m. tonight, La Plaza Fiesta will be holding a Fiesta Against Breast Cancer event at the restaurant. La Plaza Fiesta will be serving all of their regular menu items...
Hanska Woman Charged with Felony Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Brown County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jana Marie Makela, of Hanska, with 12 tax-related felonies. She is charged with:. 3 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns. 3 felony counts of failing to...
Election Day is right around the corner
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is right around the corner. Minnesota historically has strong voter turnout and this year is expected to be no different. Election Day is two weeks away, and election directors advise voters to start thinking of the best way for them to cast their vote.
Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year. The Day of the Dead is a traditional...
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
'A Christmas Carol' comes to Mankato
Mankato’s eSports market finds a new Contender
Michael Dean Olson, 36, charged again with Domestic Violence by Strangulation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man with multiple pending domestic assault cases is charged again in Blue Earth County after allegedly strangling a woman last Friday. Michael Dean Olson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation in addition to charges of violating a Do Not Contact Order.
Zonta’s Holiday Shopping opener supports small Mankato businesses
Tutoring: Building up a support system for your child’s for success
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A good rule of thumb: Parents should be less involved with the assignments and more so with the teacher. A tutoring expert, Christine Fankhanel, with the Reading Corps and Math Corps program, joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about how a tutor can help in your child’s success.
