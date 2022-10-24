View the original article to see embedded media. Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety.

