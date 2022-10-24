Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
VIDEO: Wisconsin driver arrested for DUI after dramatic crash
Newly released footage by the Eau Claire Police Department shows the moment a drunk driver crashed into multiple vehicles in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 15. According to the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is illegal for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or greater. The […]
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search
Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
KAAL-TV
Red Wing woman killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – A Red Wing woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:12 p.m., Red Wing Police Department and Fire Department were called to the 400 Block of West Third Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When authorities arrived...
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Petition: Roseville teen 'went crazy', attacked family with baseball bat
Investigators continued processing a crime scene at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W in Roseville, Minn. more than seven hours after the alleged killing and attack on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed a...
Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka
Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay. The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified
The victim of a fatal crash on I-35W in Minneapolis early Friday morning has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that Tia Miller, 39, of Crystal, was killed in the crash that was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Miller was a passenger in a Dodge Durango that police say...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 27th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s volleyball sectional semi-final time in the Chippewa Valley. Number 1 seed, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson and River Falls takes on Marshfield in Division 1. In Division 2, Bloomer takes on Barron. Division 3 has St.Croix Falls facing Unity. Division 4 action features, McDonell vs Turtle Lake and Plum City/Elmwood vs Wonewac-Center.
Mother of 17-month-old speaks out after Maplewood man charged in daughter's death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — "Go Jamari, go," can be heard in a cell-phone video showing happier times. "My baby was always happy from birth," said 17-month-old Jamari's mother. That's what she remembers most about her only daughter. "Even in the womb, she was always shy, always covering her face, when...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Comments / 0