Pierce County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Red Wing woman killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – A Red Wing woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:12 p.m., Red Wing Police Department and Fire Department were called to the 400 Block of West Third Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When authorities arrived...
RED WING, MN
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court

A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 27th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s volleyball sectional semi-final time in the Chippewa Valley. Number 1 seed, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson and River Falls takes on Marshfield in Division 1. In Division 2, Bloomer takes on Barron. Division 3 has St.Croix Falls facing Unity. Division 4 action features, McDonell vs Turtle Lake and Plum City/Elmwood vs Wonewac-Center.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

