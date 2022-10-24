Read full article on original website
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
On the Day Before the World Series
As I sat down to write today’s newsletter, I couldn’t help but think of the title of an episode of The West Wing, “On the Day Before.” Today, of course, is the day before the World Series, so I naturally wanted to make “On the Day Before” the title and subject line of this newsletter. The idea was also to find a thread to tie together the plot of the episode and our anticipation for the baseball ahead. Yet, as I remembered the episode, it became clear there was nothing in common between that and the World Series, other than the whole day before thing.
Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball in the 2022 regular season. They had a run differential of +334, which was tied for fourth all-time with the 1936 Yankees. They also led the league with a scoring average of 5.17 runs per game. So obviously, their guys deserved some recognition for their impressive seasons at the plate — and that's exactly what they got.
New York Mets CF Brandon Nimmo on Rockies’ Wish List
At least one NL West team is already targeting this soon-to-be Mets' free agent. According to the Denver Post, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is one of the names that's on the Colorado Rockies' preliminary wish list ahead of MLB free agency. Per the report, the Rockies are looking for a left-handed hitting center fielder that they can insert at the top of their lineup and Nimmo fits this description.
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List
A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list. Miami has been a winning organization...
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Locks In $1000 Bonus for Ravens-Buccaneers TNF
The Baltimore-Tampa Bay Thursday Night Football battle is one between teams that need a win in a big way, as both clubs are in a first-place tie in their respective divisions and could use a short-week victory to get the second half of the season kicked off in the right way.
Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team
Following last night's listless 110-99 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, your Los Angeles Lakers fell to a brutal 0-4 record. And at least one famous L.A. fan is sick of it. View the original article to see embedded media. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea weighed in on Twitter...
Jets Want Payback After Patriots Ran Up Score in Blowout Last Year: ‘It Didn’t Sit Well’
The Jets went to Denver last week withrevenge on their minds. New York had been held scoreless in back-to-back games on the road against the Broncos, a feeling that resonated with the players that were part of a disastrous 26-0 loss in Denver a year ago. This team is carrying...
NFL Draft Profile: Jowon Briggs, Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bearcats
Briggs possesses a thick, strong frame to cause problems in the run and passing games, but he lacks ideal athletic traits and technical development as a pass rusher. In 2021, the Bearcats played Briggs everywhere from 5-tech to 0-tech, but most of his snaps came lined up between the C and B gaps. His role changed in 2022 as he now takes most of his snaps lined up between the 3-tech and 0-tech positions along the defensive interior. Briggs won’t be able to sustain a high snap count lined up over the center at the next level because of his size. He deploys his hands early to engage linemen and keep them out of his pads. Briggs plays with natural leverage and strong leg drive. He’s also strong in his upper body as he rarely misses tackles, displays good grip strength, and keeps the lineman at bay with a one-armed long-arm technique when setting the edge against the run. Briggs uses this technique to lift the tackle out of his stance while maintaining enough separation from the lineman to turn back any outside rush attempts. Briggs is easily able to create displacement with a combination of his strong upper body and leg drive when he gets into the offensive lineman’s pads. His motor runs hot, and his hand placement is generally good, although it can get a bit high and has the potential to draw penalties. Briggs’ best pass rushing move involves latching onto and pulling the lineman before immediately executing a swim move. While he’s a capable pass rusher, Briggs is more of a pocket pusher than a pocket collapser. He lacks counters after his initial rush dies and doesn’t offer a diverse pass rushing arsenal. Briggs doesn’t have the bend to play a full-time edge role in the NFL. He’s not a dynamic athlete and lacks ideal pursuit speed, explosiveness, twitch, and change of direction skills. Briggs has good but not elite arm length, which showed up against Houston’s Patrick Paul in the 2021 conference championship. His anchor in the run game is inconsistent, and there are instances of him being displaced five or more yards downfield by linemen. He struggled with duo blocks in the run game against Arkansas in 2022. Briggs has a strong upper body, but his hands lack pop on first contact. Sometimes he’ll surrender gap integrity by trying to make a play on the ball instead of holding his assignment. Briggs’ former teammate Curtis Brooks was a more dynamic, explosive, and productive interior lineman, but he only went in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Post Malone Makes Cowboys Tattoo Promise With Michael Irvin, 88 Club
Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant are used to posts, having undoubtedly run the route hundreds of times. Retirement and Lone Star State immortality, however, has brought a new meaning to the word. The latest meeting of the famed "88 Club" had a special guest in...
Chiefs trade for NY Giants WR, former 1st-round pick Kadarius Toney ahead of deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a big splash before the NFL trade deadline. The Chiefs acquired second-year receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for a 2023 conditional third-round pick and sixth-round pick, The Star confirmed Thursday. The move was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Toney...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver, but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season. Robert...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Snags $1250 Offer for Ravens-Bucs Tonight
Baltimore and Tampa Bay have been up-and-down this season, but they both still check in for their Thursday Night Football matchup as first-place teams looking to stay at the top of their respective divisions.
Aaron Wiggins Fighting For Deserved Playing Time
Oklahoma City has a multitude of young prospects needing time on the floor to develop, so minute distribution is understandably difficult. One player who certainly looks like he belongs on the court, though, is second year wing Aaron Wiggins. Even though he’s been cold to start the year, he just...
