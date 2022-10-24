Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Chase Claypool, Cornerbacks
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and if anything is certain, it's that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is exploring all kinds of potential deals that could improve his roster. Adofo-Mensah has shown an affinity for trading in his first year as a GM, dating back to April, when...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a short-handed offense for the last month. Quarterback Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas have missed the last four games, WR Jarvis Landry three, WR Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat could miss extended time. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are back after missing a combined three contests, while rookie T Trevor Penning has yet to take a snap.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Unanswered Points: Dennis Allen’s ‘Offensive Decision’
Saints and NFL fans are weighing in on New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen's "offensive decision" to start Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston for the Raiders contest. Many are perplexed by the points of reasoning for Allen staying with Dalton, who has a 1-3 record as the starter - Jameis Winston is 1-2. The NFL can be a cruel wake-up call for players and coaches alike. Years ago, an old mentor wisely told me that "we are judged on our production," and in the NFL, your availability.
Wichita Eagle
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
View the original article to see embedded media. The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source toldSports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According...
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 8
We now find ourselves more than halfway through our fantasy football regular seasons. With this in mind, every wavier wire addition becomes more vital to your team's success and playoff chances. With more injuries steamrolling through the league and players returning from IR, the wavier wire is hotter than ever in Week 8.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Cardinals Preview, Opponent Q&A: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury, Score Prediction
When the 5-1 Vikings take on the 3-4 Cardinals on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, both teams will be well-rested and ready to go. Minnesota is coming off its bye week, while Arizona had a mini bye after beating the Saints on Thursday Night Football last week. This is an...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25...
Wichita Eagle
New Texans WR Tyron Johnson: ‘I Bring Speed To The Table’
HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson has speed to burn. The New Orleans native has run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can provide a deep threat for the Texans' offense with his ability to stretch the field. "I bring speed to the table," Johnson said inside the...
Wichita Eagle
Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Sits for Second Day
NASHVILLE – There is no question about Jeffery Simmons’ ability to recover from an injury. The Tennessee Titans defensive lineman showed what he can do in that regard when he came back from reconstructive knee surgery in roughly seven months and played – and played well – in nine games during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in all but one possible contest over the last two-plus seasons, and the game he missed was due to COVID-19.
Wichita Eagle
How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force
In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success. Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Wichita Eagle
Post Malone Makes Cowboys Tattoo Promise With Michael Irvin, 88 Club
Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant are used to posts, having undoubtedly run the route hundreds of times. Retirement and Lone Star State immortality, however, has brought a new meaning to the word. The latest meeting of the famed "88 Club" had a special guest in...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Face Challenges in ‘Adapting’ Panthers on Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from facing the Carolina Panthers, but the division rival they knew at the beginning of the year isn't the same heading into Week 8. Following a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Dave Tepper, the Panthers owner, decided it was time to move on from his head coach Matt Rhule.
Wichita Eagle
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Locks In $1000 Bonus for Ravens-Buccaneers TNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Baltimore-Tampa Bay Thursday Night Football battle is one between teams that need a win in a big way, as both clubs are in a first-place tie in their respective divisions and could use a short-week victory to get the second half of the season kicked off in the right way. Sports bettors can also get the second half of the NFL betting season kicked off well with BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which generates a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Week 8 Report Card Vs. Buccaneers
The Ravens outplayed the Buccaneers in the second half and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 in Week 8. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards. He also ran for 43 yards and nine carries. Jackson had no turnovers and did a good job managing the game for the second straight week. Grade: B+
Comments / 0