Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Revealed
It's been a busy week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, sending fans of the franchise on a journey into the Quantum Realm. Now, the House of Ideas has released another teaser (and a brand-new poster) and it sure is a doozy. Tuesday, Marvel shared the first glimpse at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the second "Special Presentation" offering from the Burbank-based outfit.
Attack on Titan Promo Art Highlights the Anime's Hottest Soldiers
The Scout Regiment doesn't have much time to worry about their appearances as they fight against both the Titans and the machinations of Marley in Attack on Titan, but an undercover mission taking place in the anime adaptation's final season saw them doing just that. Infiltrating the country known as Marley to gain more intel when it came to their eternal enemies, Paradis soldiers including Eren, Armin, Hange, and Levi all put on formal wear, for what might have been the first time, to blend in and Studio MAPPA has shared a new look at these fresh aesthetics.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Update on WWE Content Leaving Hulu
WWE appears to have stopped Hulu from deleting a big chunk of its content from the streaming service, at least for the time being. Fans noticed on Tuesday that a big chunk of the WWE product on Hulu had expiration dates labeled for this week, including most episodes of Monday Night Raw, NXT, 205 Live, NXT LVL Up, Main Event, Superstars, WWE en Espanol and Total Divas. However, all of that content remains on the site as of Wednesday afternoon and the expiration notices have been removed. Neither WWE nor Hulu have commented on the matter, nor has their been confirmation of a new deal.
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.
Watch Fear TWD's First Season 8 Teaser
Fear the Walking Dead is going green. Season 8 is currently in production in Savannah, Georgia, relocating from Texas after four seasons. After warheads detonated to turn the Lone Star State into a hellish nuclear wasteland, June's "Gone" Season 7 finale left off with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and a still-alive Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) headed for P.A.D.R.E.: a mystery location reached only by boat. For the first time since the Abigail set out to sea in Season 2, Fear will be spending more time on the water when the Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop Series Adds Rey
Amidst the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities, Funko launched a new Amazon exclusive Pop figure series dubbed "Power of the Galaxy" that celebrates the women of Star Wars. The six Pop figure series started with Padmé Amidala, which was followed by Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Jyn Erso from the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One, and the legendary Princess Leia. Today, Rey joins the team with a Pop figure in a very cool levitating Force meditation pose from The Rise of Skywalker. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $12.99 with a release date set for January 21st.
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Gets Premiere Date
In the final two months of 2022, fans of the Yellowstone franchise are going to have a lot to be excited about. The flagship series returns to the Paramount Network for its fifth season on November 13th, continuing the story of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. About a month after that, another Yellowstone series is going to arrive, with 1923 premiering on Paramount+.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
