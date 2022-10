A quick-moving line of storms will bring very gusty wind to our area during the afternoon hours Tuesday.

The timeframe is from noon to 9 p.m.

It'll be very windy ahead of the storms with gusts up to 40mph. When the storms come through, they will likely be able to generate ever stronger wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

