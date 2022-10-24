Read full article on original website
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
Body found in El Paso desert identified as 42-year-old woman from Guatemala
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The body of a 42-year-old woman from Guatemala was found in the El Paso desert, according to the El Paso County Sherriff's office. Delmy Odilia Timal Urtado, a Guatemalan National, was found dead near the intersection of Mission Ridge Blvd. and Bob Hope by a passerby on Oct. 19, deputies said.
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
17-year-old shot, taken to hospital after shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Las Cruces last week. Officials said the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday. It's unknown at this time the location of the shooting. Police officials said the teen arrived...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
99 store will open at former Silva's Super Market location in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 99 Store will be opening near the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio this week. A grand opening event will take place on Saturday at 1000 S Stanton St. at 8 a.m. The shop has taken over the location...
Rollover crash shuts down left 3 lanes of I-10 west near Raynolds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some lanes of Interstate 10 West near Raynolds were closed Wednesday night due to a crash, according to TxDOT. Police closed the left three lanes because of a rollover crash, TxDOT added. The crash cleared around 9:25 p.m. We are working to learn what...
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
FBI arrest El Paso man for felon in possession of a firearm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested by members of the FBI on Wednesday, according to FBI El Paso. Russell Rice was federally indicted on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Oct. 20, the FBI added. He...
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
13-year-old accused of smuggling, transporting migrants near Deming
DEMING, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said a 13-year-old boy is accused of smuggling migrants on Saturday near Deming. Agents in the Deming station got information from New Mexico State Police about a suspected human smuggling scheme. A traffic stop was conducted on NM Highway 11...
Socorro police arrest wanted man charged with trespass, vehicle burglary, theft
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Socorro man was arrested who was wanted for outstanding warrants. Officers arrested 20-year-old Job Wiley on Oct. 13 in Socorro. Socorro police conducted surveillance at a home in to apprehend Wiley on seven outstanding warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. Wiley was taken into custody...
El Pasoan at Kentucky event recovers after stranger slashes his throat
LOUISVILLE, Ky (CBS4) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
