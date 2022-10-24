Read full article on original website
Mass Art students say Halloween costume, prop gun led to lockdown on two college campuses
BOSTON — Students were told to shelter in place after two college campuses in Boston went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun, according to Boston Police. According to the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Police deemed the area safe at approximately 3:20...
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
baystatebanner.com
Jamaica Plain tenants fight for affordable rents
More than 50 tenants, supporters and elected officials gathered outside the Forbes building on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain Saturday morning, demanding that action be taken to secure affordable rents for nearly 150 elderly and disabled low-income residents. The tenants, many of whom have lived in the building for years,...
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Could converting vacant office space to apartments help alleviate the region’s housing crisis?
BOSTON — Finding an affordable place to live in the Boston area is close to impossible. On the other hand, finding a sign that says “Office Space Available” is easy. One idea to alleviate the shortage of housing is to convert vacant office space into apartments or condos.
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
WCVB
Massachusetts launches investigation of Boston Public Schools transportation issues after receiving complaint
MALDEN, Mass. — Massachusetts education officials are investigating the impact of transportation problems on students with disabilities, students of color and those who speak other languages within Boston Public Schools. The investigation is a required response after a complaint was filed earlier this month by advocates on behalf of...
Grave Situation in Southie
What is it about Halloween that make cemeteries that much spookier? Maybe it’s the bare tree branches that line them or the fact that night falls so early in late October. It’s the time of year when you call cemeteries graveyards and you wonder – is that place haunted?
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
rock929rocks.com
Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston
If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Political graffiti from 1925 found at Somerville home under construction
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSOMERVILLE - Contractors working on a Somerville home renovation uncovered a bit of history hidden beneath the exterior siding. They are messages from the past, political graffiti dating back to 1925. The writing on the walls promotes John J. Murphy for Mayor. He would go on to become Somerville's first democratic mayor in 1929, but he lost the race in 1925 to Leon Conwell by less than 800 votes. "This reflects the current politics in a lot of ways. There were demands for recounts, a lot of claims of shady dealings," said Nicole Gustas, a nearby...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
nbcboston.com
California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A California-based group of casual upscale Mexican restaurants is expanding to Boston. According to an article from Eater Boston, Sol Mexican Cocina is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into an office building on Huntington Avenue that is across from the Prudential Center. The 5,800-square-foot spot will have seating for 200 inside and 30 on a seasonal patio and is expected to feature coastal Mexican fare inspired by dishes found on the Baja California peninsula, with the menu including seafood dishes, tacos, and a variety of house-made salsas along with beer, wine, cocktails, and an array of mezcals and tequilas. If all goes as planned, the new location of Sol Mexican Cocina will open early next year.
A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston
Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
