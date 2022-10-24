OBITUARY: Stephen Wayne Jenkins

Mr. Stephen “Wayne” Jenkins, age 63, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident in Wilmington.

Wayne is the son of Carol Thrower Jenkins and the late George Watson Jenkins.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen T. Thrower; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Jenkins.

In addition to his mother, Wayne is survived by his children, Stephen Wayne Jenkins Jr. of Laurel Hill, Cassie Renee Jenkins, also of Laurel Hill, Thomas Wayne Jenkins of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Sgt. Michael Watson Jenkins, USMC, of China. Wayne also leaves behind a brother, Lt. Col. George Mark Jenkins (retired) of Kuwait, and his sister, Charlotte A. Jenkins of Rockingham. He leaves behind his mentor and friends, Mr. and Mrs. Harry “Junior” Steele of Leland.

Wayne was always an avid gardener and loved to raise chickens. He had been volunteering at Eden Village of Wilmington, growing vegetables to feed shelters and others in the community. He was set to be the first resident of the village.

The family asks any memorials be donated to Eden Village of Wilmington in order for Wayne’s legacy to continue. Address is 1302 Kornegay Ave., Wilmington, NC. Website is www.edenvillagewilmington.org.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at noon at Richmond Memorial Park, Hwy. 74 Bus. Family will receive friends at the home of his mother and after service.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Jenkins family during their time of need.