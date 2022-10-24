Read full article on original website
Man under arrest tries twice — and fails twice — to escape from Mississippi deputies
A Mississippi sheriff said he had never seen a man try to escape twice in one day — until now. Bill Cruber, 68, was in the custody of deputies from Monroe County deputies on Tuesday when he tried to escape — not once but twice. WTVA News in...
Commercial Dispatch
No charges expected in accidental shooting of teen
A teen who suffered an accidental gunshot wound on Sunday is out of the hospital, according to Starkville Police Department. Officers responded to a residence on Sandhill Arms Apartments at about 8:35 p.m., an SPD press release said. The teen was flown out of the area for treatment but was released the following day.
wcbi.com
Deputies recount involvement with 2015 Ricky Keeton ‘no-knock’ raid
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he pointed a gun at officers who were serving a no-knock warrant.
wcbi.com
Car pulled from Officers Lake identified as stolen in 2010
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A car was found submerged in a well-known Lowndes County lake while deputies were investigating another crime. The Dodge Intrepid was pulled from Officers Lake, next to Profitt’s Porch, just before noon today. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the license plate from the car...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wcbi.com
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
wcbi.com
Two men face capital murder charges for 2021 shooting in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing capital murder charges in connection with a December 2021 shooting in Brooksville. Jaquraus Wells is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault. Kendal Thomas is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault, and...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wcbi.com
Starkville Police Department dedicates meeting space in memory of young boy who battled a rare disorder
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is honoring the life of a little boy with a lasting tribute. SPD designated its Community Room as the “Super Gabe Community Room” during a special ceremony Thursday morning. The room is named after Gabe Valentine who died in...
wcbi.com
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department announces drug take-back day
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a drug take-back day this weekend. You can take your unused and unwanted medication to the sheriff’s department on Saturday. It will be open from noon until 4 p.m. The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors the...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
wcbi.com
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
