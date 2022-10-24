Read full article on original website
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
KYTV
Victim’s family reacts to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018. A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January. Family members of the victims say the sentencing...
KYTV
Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives want to identify a man in a gun theft investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want to identify a man caught on camera trespassing on private property north of Springfield. Investigators say the man is a suspect in a gun theft. The crime happened in the Greene County just north of Pleasant View Elementary, off North Farm Road 171.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo. Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for Springfield bank robbery a month after release from prison for bank robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo., man in federal court for robbing a bank within a month of being released from federal prison for another bank robbery. Charles Edgar King Jr., 58, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to five years and...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County man with a history of burglary charges?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has a history of stealing, and burglary. Nathaniel Tucker Bigbee is wanted on a warrant for parole violation on five counts of burglary in Greene County. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. Investigators say Bigbee goes by his middle name, Tucker.
KYTV
Troopers arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol have arrested a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora. Derek C. Coburn, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Anderson, 38. Coburn also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
KYTV
Law enforcement, drug prevention coalition hosting five drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney Counties Saturday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to clean those medicine cabinets. This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. There will be five Drug Take Back sites in Stone and Taney counties Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any unwanted prescriptions around your house, this is the perfect time to get rid of them safely.
KYTV
WWII soldier remains identified, to be buried in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of US Air Force Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate, of Seneca, Kan., in July, and he will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. In the summer of 1943, Staff Sgt. Moses F....
KYTV
Conway (Mo.) School District leaders consider 4-day school week
CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Conway School District is the next to consider a four-day school week. The debate follows many schools across the Ozarks that have already switched. The Conway School District says the move is needed for multiple reasons: teacher recruitment & retention. ”It’s one of those things...
KYTV
No excuse voting goes smoothly during the first day in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday began no excuse voting across the state of Missouri. Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst says the office had a steady flow of voters coming in to vote and utilizing the ability to just vote early without a reason ahead of the November 8 election. Whitehurst says he didn’t see any issues.
KYTV
Christian County updates its comprehensive plan
VIEWER VIDEO: See video of train crash at Silver Dollar City. Emergency personnel report multiple injuries in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City. The video is courtesy of viewer Bailey Miner. VIEWER VIDEO: Train derailment at Silver Dollar City on Wednesday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. Check out the sights...
KYTV
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Experience the Haygoods Christmas Show
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experience the magic of the Haygoods Christmas Show in Branson. We’re talking with Timothy Haygood about what guests can expect to see this holiday season.
KYTV
WATCH NEWSER: Stone County emergency personnel share update on Silver Dollar City train derailment
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash occurred around 6 p.m.
KYTV
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. Emergency crews say the injuries are minor to moderate. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the...
KYTV
Laclede County asks voters to approve a reduction in taxes for commercial property owners
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is two weeks away. One county in the Ozarks is hoping to lower taxes for some commercial property owners. According to presiding commissioner Randy Angst Laclede County has the 14th highest surtax rate in the state of Missouri. The tax was established in 1985 without a sunset date. Now it will be up to voters whether or not that tax should be reduced.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
