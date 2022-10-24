ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo. Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Troopers arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol have arrested a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora. Derek C. Coburn, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Anderson, 38. Coburn also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

WWII soldier remains identified, to be buried in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of US Air Force Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate, of Seneca, Kan., in July, and he will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. In the summer of 1943, Staff Sgt. Moses F....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Conway (Mo.) School District leaders consider 4-day school week

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Conway School District is the next to consider a four-day school week. The debate follows many schools across the Ozarks that have already switched. The Conway School District says the move is needed for multiple reasons: teacher recruitment & retention. ”It’s one of those things...
CONWAY, MO
KYTV

No excuse voting goes smoothly during the first day in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday began no excuse voting across the state of Missouri. Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst says the office had a steady flow of voters coming in to vote and utilizing the ability to just vote early without a reason ahead of the November 8 election. Whitehurst says he didn’t see any issues.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Christian County updates its comprehensive plan

VIEWER VIDEO: See video of train crash at Silver Dollar City. Emergency personnel report multiple injuries in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City. The video is courtesy of viewer Bailey Miner. VIEWER VIDEO: Train derailment at Silver Dollar City on Wednesday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night. The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments. Check out the sights...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Laclede County asks voters to approve a reduction in taxes for commercial property owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is two weeks away. One county in the Ozarks is hoping to lower taxes for some commercial property owners. According to presiding commissioner Randy Angst Laclede County has the 14th highest surtax rate in the state of Missouri. The tax was established in 1985 without a sunset date. Now it will be up to voters whether or not that tax should be reduced.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy