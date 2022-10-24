BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to clean those medicine cabinets. This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day. There will be five Drug Take Back sites in Stone and Taney counties Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any unwanted prescriptions around your house, this is the perfect time to get rid of them safely.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO